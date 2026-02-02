Cardiologist explains how ignoring even ‘mild' chest pain can lead to sudden cardiac arrest; shares real-life case

“Today, he is alive. He is walking, smiling, and has completely changed his lifestyle,” Dr Ali shared, stressing how early intervention played a decisive role in the patient’s recovery. According to him, such cases are far more common than people realise, largely because early symptoms are dismissed or misunderstood.

“He ignored the pain. Just a little chest discomfort, he thought. A bit of sweating. Mild breathlessness. ‘It will pass,’ he said,” Dr Ali wrote. Minutes later, outside the hospital, the man suddenly collapsed. There was no pulse and no breathing, he had gone into cardiac arrest . While panic set in around him, immediate CPR was started and he was rushed inside for emergency care. Those crucial golden minutes saved his life.

Chest pain is often brushed off as stress, acidity or exhaustion, but ignoring it can be fatal. What begins as mild discomfort can quickly spiral into a life-threatening emergency if the heart’s warning signs are missed. Dr Syed Akram Ali, an interventional cardiologist and certified heart failure specialist, highlighted this in his January 8 Instagram post, sharing a real-life case that underscores the importance of timely medical attention. (Also read: Cardiologist reveals how a 37 year old Hyderabad man who ran 5 km daily, never drank or smoked, 'needed 2 heart stents’ )

How mild chest pain turns into cardiac arrest Explaining what actually happened, Dr Ali said the chest pain was a classic warning sign of a heart attack. “When blocked arteries cut blood supply to the heart muscle, the heart’s electrical system can suddenly fail, leading to cardiac arrest,” he explained. What starts as a treatable heart attack can rapidly escalate into a medical emergency if care is delayed.

Dr Ali warned that symptoms such as chest pain or heaviness, pain radiating to the left arm, jaw or back, sudden sweating, breathlessness, dizziness or nausea should never be ignored. “Many people assume these signs are due to acidity, stress or fatigue, and that delay can prove fatal,” he said.

How can such cardiac emergencies be prevented Ignoring these warning signs can lead to serious complications. Dr Ali noted that delayed treatment can result in cardiac arrest, severe damage to the heart muscle, brain injury due to lack of oxygen, heart failure or even sudden death. “Once a heart attack progresses to cardiac arrest, survival depends entirely on how quickly help is given,” he added.

Prevention, he emphasised, begins with awareness and prompt action. People should never ignore chest pain, even if it feels mild, and must seek immediate medical help. Controlling blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, exercising regularly, eating a heart-healthy diet and going for routine heart checkups can significantly reduce the risk of such events.

“Cardiac arrest is sudden, but heart attack warnings are not,” Dr Syed Akram Ali concluded. “Listening to your body in time can save your life, or someone else’s.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.