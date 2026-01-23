Want shinier and thicker hair? Expert explains how to use vitamin E for a healthy hair growth

Due to factors such as a busy lifestyle, pollution, poor dietary habits, and changing lifestyle patterns, hair often becomes weaker and loses its natural shine over time. While vitamin E has recently gained attention for its hair-health benefits, it has been used traditionally for years to nourish hair and improve its texture. From helping reduce hair fall to improving shine and managing split ends, vitamin E is a powerful nutrient often recommended as a natural option before opting for chemical-based hair treatments. Vitamin e for hair growth: Healthy ways to use it for stronger, shinier hair (Freepik)

Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause of Shareefa Skin Care Clinic tells Health Shots: “Vitamin E is crucial for your hair. It is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is important when it comes to protecting hair follicles from oxidative stress and is necessary for a healthy scalp. It improves blood circulation to the scalp, promoting stronger, shinier hair and reducing breakage.”

What does research say? Hair loss (alopecia) is associated with increased oxidative stress and lower antioxidant levels in the scalp. Tocotrienols, a powerful antioxidant form of vitamin E, were investigated for their influence on hair growth. PubMed cites an eight-month clinical trial on volunteers with hair loss who took 100 mg of tocotrienols daily. The results showed a significant increase in hair count (34.5%) compared to a slight decrease in the placebo group. While their hair thickness did not change significantly, the study concluded that tocotrienol supplementation can aid in hair growth, most likely by lowering oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in the scalp.

How vitamin E may support hair health Vitamin E may support hair health in many ways. They feed your hair with nutrients and take care of your scalp.

Stimulates Hair Growth : Vitamin E promotes hair growth. It can help strengthen weak hair roots and improve blood flow to your scalp, so your hair gets more oxygen and nutrients. This helps your hair grow stronger and healthier.

Vitamin E promotes hair growth. It can help strengthen weak hair roots and improve blood flow to your scalp, so your hair gets more oxygen and nutrients. This helps your hair grow stronger and healthier. Improves Scalp Health: Vitamin E helps maintain the oil balance on the scalp, preventing it from becoming too dry or too oily. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce irritation, itchiness, or flakiness.

Prevents Hair Breakage : Dry, brittle hair is more prone to breakage and split ends. Vitamin E possesses moisturising properties, which improve hair elasticity and reduce damage.

Adds Natural Shine: Vitamin E restores the natural shine of dull, damaged hair by repairing the hair cuticle and improving hydration. Safety tips and best practices Use vitamin E in moderation, says the dermatologist. Excessive topical or oral use may result in scalp irritation and vitamin toxicity. Before using it on your scalp, you should perform a patch test. Supplements should be taken exactly as prescribed by your doctor, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking another medication. So, according to the dermatologist, don't try anything on your own and instead follow the doctor's guidelines.

Ways to use vitamin E Dr Sneha Sood, Dermatologist at Aster RV Hospital, suggests primarily two ways to use vitamin E topically and orally. Both methods have advantages, and combining them may offer better results over time. Topical use allows direct delivery of nutrients to the scalp and hair. However, vitamin E oil is quite thick, so diluting it before application is essential. Nuts (almonds, hazelnuts), seeds, spinach, sunflower oil, and avocados are rich natural sources. Consuming vitamin E through food ensures better absorption and safety. Taking vitamin E capsules for hair orally can provide nourishment from within. These supplements help improve your overall Vitamin E levels, indirectly benefiting your scalp and hair.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)