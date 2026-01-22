Cardiologist shares 5 hard truths about heart health that challenge common misconceptions: ‘Supplements won't save you…’
Think you’re heart-healthy? Normal tests, zero scores, and supplements may not protect you as much as you think, Dr Yaranov says as he busts myths.
Many people believe they are protecting their heart because they follow certain tests, reports, or health routines - but some of these widely trusted measures offer far less reassurance than they seem. From “normal” results to popular supplements, common assumptions about heart health may create a false sense of security while cardiovascular risk continues to build quietly in the background.
Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared five hard truths about heart health that challenge some of the most common misconceptions people hold. In an Instagram video shared on January 16, he breaks down what truly matters for long-term heart protection.
Calcium scores don’t tell the full story
According to Dr Yaranov, a zero calcium score does not mean your risk of heart disease is non-existent, just as a high score does not guarantee you will have a heart attack. He explains, “A zero score doesn’t mean zero risk. A high score doesn’t mean a heart attack is guaranteed. It’s a risk tool - not your destiny.”
Normal stress test does not mean no risk
Stress tests do not guarantee that your blood vessels are free of blockages, and normal results do not necessarily protect you from cardiovascular disease. Dr Yaranov highlights, “No, a ‘normal’ stress test doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. It just means you didn’t have a severe blockage that day. People with normal stress tests still show up with heart attacks. Prevention matters more.”
Statins do not cause dementia
The cardiologist debunks the myth that statins cause dementia, pointing to growing evidence that suggests the opposite - they may actually protect brain health by preserving the integrity of blood vessels. He stresses, “This myth needs to die. The best evidence shows statins protect your brain by protecting your blood vessels. High LDL is a much bigger threat to your memory than the medication.”
Not everyone needs a cardiac MRI
The cardiologist emphasises that you don’t need a cardiac MRI just because it sounds fancy or because US President Donald Trump underwent one. It is a targeted test designed to answer specific clinical questions. He explains, “It’s for very specific questions - how much heart muscle was lost after a heart attack, why heart failure is happening, inflammation, scar. Trump had one; most people don’t need it.”
Random supplements don't reduce risk
Dr Yaranov highlights that taking random supplements do not protect you from cardiovascular disease. The key to heart health is balanced nutrition, physical activity, adequate sleep and healthier habits. He explains, “No, supplements off Amazon won’t save you from heart disease. The real prevention is simple and boring: diet, exercise, sleep, not smoking, less alcohol. Cheaper. Proven. Boring…and life-saving.”
