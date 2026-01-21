Cardiologist shares how to identify 1st sign of heart attack, silent symptoms: 'Rarely feels like sharp, stabbing pain'
Understanding heart attack symptoms is critical, according to Dr Dinesh. He urges individuals to seek emergency help for unusual sensations.
Medical professionals and health enthusiasts have been saying it again and again that your heart is one of the most important organs in your body. However, heart disease is still the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. The Indian Heart Association reports that in 2020, heart attacks claimed the lives of 19,238 individuals aged 30 to 60, and in 2021, 2,541 deaths were reported among those aged 18 to 30.
Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 3 supplements you should take for your heart health and longevity
Therefore, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Dinesh Raj, a senior consultant interventional cardiologist at HCG Hospitals, Rajkot, to understand the first signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
“When it comes to a heart attack, the 'Hollywood version'—a person clutching their chest and collapsing—is not always how it happens in real life. In fact, many people dismiss the earliest warning signs as minor, such as indigestion or muscle strain,” Dr Dinesh highlighted.
Therefore, understanding the first symptom is vital because, as per the cardiologist, “time is muscle.” The sooner you recognise what is happening, the more heart tissue you can save.
The most common first sign
According to Dr Dinesh, the first indicator for most people is chest discomfort. However, he highlighted that it rarely feels like a sharp, stabbing pain; instead, patients often describe it as:
- A sensation of heavy pressure or squeezing (like an ‘elephant sitting on my chest’).
- A dull ache or fullness in the centre of the chest.
- Discomfort that lasts for more than a few minutes or that comes and goes.
The discomfort doesn't always begin inside your chest
The cardiologist noted that it is a common misconception that heart attacks only affect the chest. Instead, the first symptom of a heart attack might actually travel or appear in other areas due to shared nerve pathways. Dr Dinesh stated, pay close attention if you feel unexplained discomfort in:
- The left arm: A classic sign, but it can also occur in both arms.
- The jaw and neck: Often mistaken for a toothache or a sore throat.
- The back: Specifically between the shoulder blades.
The ‘silent’ symptoms
Lastly, Dr Dinesh stressed, “Women, elderly individuals, and those with diabetes are more likely to experience 'atypical' symptoms.” For these groups, he pointed out that the first sign might not be pain at all, but rather:
- Sudden, extreme fatigue that feels like you’ve run a marathon while standing still.
- Shortness of breath without any physical exertion.
- Nausea or cold sweats, which are frequently mistaken for the flu or food poisoning.
Lastly, Dr Dinesh shared the ‘golden rule’ if you ever experience a sudden, unusual sensation from the waist up that feels ‘wrong’: “Don't wait to see if it passes. Calling emergency services immediately is the best way to ensure a positive outcome.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.