Cardiologist shares how to identify 1st sign of heart attack, silent symptoms: 'Rarely feels like sharp, stabbing pain'

Medical professionals and health enthusiasts have been saying it again and again that your heart is one of the most important organs in your body. However, heart disease is still the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. The Indian Heart Association reports that in 2020, heart attacks claimed the lives of 19,238 individuals aged 30 to 60, and in 2021, 2,541 deaths were reported among those aged 18 to 30. It is a common misconception that heart attacks only affect the chest; the first symptom might actually travel or appear in other areas. (Freepik)

Therefore, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Dinesh Raj, a senior consultant interventional cardiologist at HCG Hospitals, Rajkot, to understand the first signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

“When it comes to a heart attack, the 'Hollywood version'—a person clutching their chest and collapsing—is not always how it happens in real life. In fact, many people dismiss the earliest warning signs as minor, such as indigestion or muscle strain,” Dr Dinesh highlighted.