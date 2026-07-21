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    Best budget walking shoes under ₹5,000 for everyday use; my top picks

    Find the best walking shoes under 5,000 with expert buying tips and top picks offering comfort, support, durability and everyday value.

    Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 20:50:07 IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    ASICS Gel-Venture 10 GreyView Details...

    ₹4,679

    ...
    Check Offers

    Force Runner M - Men Black Running ShoesView Details...

    ₹2,599

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹780x 6 months₹4,679
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    CULT Men Loop Walking Shoes (L.Grey/Black_UK8)View Details...

    ₹2,619

    ...
    Check Offers

    Skechers-Men's Walking Shoes-GO Walk FLEX-894478ID-BBK-10View Details...

    ₹3,518

    ...
    Check Offers

    ASICS Mens JOLT 4 Black/Black Running Shoes - 7 UK (1011C124.001)View Details...

    ₹2,605.05

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Top walking shoes under ₹5,000 from trusted brands offering cushioned comfort, reliable support and lasting performance for everyday walks and commuting. (canva.com)
    Top walking shoes under ₹5,000 from trusted brands offering cushioned comfort, reliable support and lasting performance for everyday walks and commuting. (canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    If your daily routine includes chasing a step goal, walking to work, running errands, or spending hours on your feet, a good pair of walking shoes can make a bigger difference than you think. The right pair helps reduce foot fatigue, cushions every step, and keeps your knees and ankles feeling happier at the end of the day. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune. Some of the best walking shoes today sit comfortably below the 5,000 mark and come packed with features once reserved for premium models. Think lightweight construction, soft cushioning, breathable uppers, and soles built for everyday use. If you are planning to buy your next pair, here is everything you need to know before clicking that checkout button.

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    What makes a good walking shoe?

    Walking may seem simple, but your feet take thousands of steps every single day. A shoe that feels fine for a quick stroll may not be comfortable after an hour on the road.

    Here are a few things worth checking before you buy.

    Cushioning that feels comfortable all day

    Every foot is different, so the amount of cushioning you need depends on your walking style.

    • Neutral feet usually do well with balanced cushioning and a flexible midsole.
    • Flat feet benefit from better arch support and a stable heel that helps keep the foot aligned.
    • High arches often feel more comfortable with softer foam that absorbs impact across the foot.

    A shoe should feel supportive without feeling stiff.

    A roomy toe area

    Your feet naturally swell after long hours of walking. Shoes with a cramped front section can leave your toes sore by the end of the day.

    Aim for enough space to wiggle your toes comfortably. A small gap between your longest toe and the front of the shoe usually works well.

    Flexible soles with reliable grip

    A walking shoe should bend near the front of the foot, not through the middle. This allows your feet to move naturally with every step.

    A rubber outsole with good grip is also worth looking for, especially if you regularly walk on pavements, tiled surfaces or uneven roads.

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    Why buying walking shoes online makes sense

    Many people still prefer trying shoes in stores, but online shopping comes with several practical advantages.

    Better prices

    Popular brands regularly offer discounts during sales events, along with app offers and bank promotions. Shoes that normally sit above 5,000 often drop into a much friendlier price range online.

    More sizes and colours

    Physical stores usually stock limited sizes and colours. Online listings often include the complete range, making it much easier to find your preferred fit.

    Reviews from real buyers

    Customer reviews can tell you things that a quick trial in a shop cannot. You will often find useful details about sizing, comfort after long walks, durability and grip after months of use.

    Easy exchanges

    Most major shopping platforms offer simple return and exchange policies. That gives you time to check the fit indoors before making your final decision.

    Best walking shoes under 5,000

    Brand & modelKey highlightsBest for
    Skechers GO WALK SeriesUltra GO cushioning, Goga Mat insole, breathable upper, lightweight slip-on designDaily walks, commuting, travel
    ASICS Jolt 4 / Jolt 5AmpliFoam midsole, breathable mesh upper, supportive heel, durable outsoleLong walks, fitness walking, extra support
    Nike Revolution 6 / Revolution 7Soft foam cushioning, lightweight build, breathable mesh, versatile designEveryday wear, walking, light gym sessions
    Adidas RunfalconEVA midsole, grippy rubber outsole, comfortable fit, durable constructionDaily walking, city use, all-day comfort
    Puma Softride SeriesSoftFoam Plus footbed, responsive cushioning, lightweight design, breathable upperCasual walking, long hours on your feet, everyday use

    A few buying tips before you place your order

    • Shop later in the day, as feet tend to be slightly larger by evening.
    • Wear the socks you normally use for walking while checking the fit.
    • Do not buy shoes that need time to become comfortable. They should feel good from the first wear.
    • Replace walking shoes once the cushioning starts feeling flat or the outsole shows noticeable wear.

    Many trusted brands now offer comfortable, supportive options under 5,000 that are more than capable of handling daily walks, office commutes and weekend outings.

    Focus on fit before anything else. Good cushioning, proper support and a flexible sole will always matter more than flashy colours or marketing claims. Pick a pair that feels comfortable from the first step, and your feet will thank you every day.

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    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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