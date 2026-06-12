Best shoes for the monsoon season that will bring style and battle the rains with ease

The monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, but it also creates one of the biggest footwear challenges of the year. Shoes get soaked during a quick dash across a parking lot, damp socks become unavoidable, and some pairs take days to dry properly. Before long, your favourite sneakers are carrying the unmistakable smell of the season. From city streets to weekend getaways, these monsoon-ready shoes keep your feet happy through every rainy day. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Thankfully, footwear brands have started paying attention. From water-friendly clogs and quick-drying slides to specially designed monsoon collections, there are now plenty of options that look good while handling wet conditions far better than traditional shoes. If you are planning to update your rainy season wardrobe, these are some of the best picks worth considering before the clouds roll in.

What to look for when picking the right shoes for the monsoon • Quick-drying materials that do not stay damp for long periods.

• Slip-resistant soles that provide better grip on wet surfaces.

• Easy-to-clean designs that can be washed without much effort.

• Lightweight construction that remains comfortable even after getting wet.

• Ventilation or drainage features that help water escape quickly.

Monsoon Shoes for Women A good monsoon shoe should make life simpler, not create extra laundry. After years of testing different styles during rainy months, I have realised that water-friendly footwear is one category where practicality matters just as much as appearance. These brands offer options that handle sudden downpours while still looking great with everyday outfits. Because let's face it, we will never buy gummy boots and wear them to the office!