I judged Crocs for years, and then I took these two different pairs on holiday: My tried and tested review

I need to start this review with an apology. To everyone who wore Crocs while I made fun of them. For years, I was convinced Classic Crocs were not for me. I never quite got the appeal. They felt bulky, a little too casual and firmly belonged in the category of shoes other people wore. I happily stuck to Crocs slippers and called it a day. From Bengaluru airport queues to Singapore sightseeing days, these Crocs proved comfort and style can happily coexist in one surprisingly wearable package. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Then Crocs sent me two pairs to try. An off-white pair of Classic Clogs covered in charms and a soft pink pair of Mary Jane Clogs. I will be the first to admit and announce. That I was wrong. Over the past month, these shoes have accompanied me to the parlour, the mall, Bengaluru, Singapore, airports, resorts, cruises and countless coffee runs. Somewhere between a weekend trip and a long airport queue, I became the person recommending Crocs to friends. The surprising part is that while both pairs offer comfort, they serve completely different purposes. One became my everyday companion. The other quietly worked its way into every holiday outfit I packed. The Classic Crocs Clog The vibe and aesthetic Let's address the obvious thing first. Classic Crocs are chunky. They always have been. That was exactly why I avoided them for so long. Yet the minute I started wearing this Off-White pair, I realised the chunky silhouette is also part of their charm. The colour works with almost everything. Shorts, joggers, airport outfits, oversized shirts, casual dresses. They somehow manage to look relaxed and stylish at the same time. Then there were the charms. I genuinely thought I would remove them within a day. Instead, I became oddly attached to them. While waiting to check in my luggage at Bengaluru airport, I ended up chatting with strangers about the hot sauce charm on my shoe. Whoever selected the charms clearly understood me, because alongside flowers sat a hot sauce bottle, which felt alarmingly accurate for someone who believes chips are simply a vehicle for spicy sauces. Far from looking childish, the charms gave the shoes personality. My personality.

The Crocs Classic Clogs worn at the airport and during a coffee run (Hindustan Times)

Comfort and daily wear This is where the Classics completely won me over. They are ridiculously easy to slip on and off. It sounds like a small thing until you realise how often that matters in daily life. As someone who has a habit of sitting cross-legged almost everywhere, sometimes even in restaurants, they were incredibly easy to manage. Comfort-wise, they delivered exactly what everyone promises. I wore them for errands, shopping trips, travel days and long afternoons out. They remained comfortable for hours and required very little thought. You simply put them on and get on with your day. What surprised me most was the support. I am flat-footed and usually notice very quickly when footwear starts collapsing inward. A month later, these still hold their shape beautifully. The grip feels secure, the sole feels supportive, and I genuinely noticed myself standing a little better while wearing them. The added height also deserves a mention. At 5'6", I appreciate footwear that gives a little lift without forcing me into heels. The Classics manage that effortlessly. What I loved Easy to clean despite the light colour.

Comfortable for everyday wear.

Surprisingly supportive for flat feet.

Great grip even without socks.

Adds a casual cool factor to outfits.

The charms are far more fun than expected.

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The Crocs Mary Jane Clogs The vibe and aesthetic If love at first sight but keeping it casual was a thing, this would be my reaction to the Mary Jane Clogs. The soft pink shade immediately won me over. They felt playful without being overly sweet and offered a slightly more polished look than the Classics. While the Classic Clogs say comfort first, the Mary Janes flirt with the idea that they also care about the outfit. I packed them for Singapore and ended up wearing them far more than I expected. Mini dresses? Perfect. Shorts? Great. Coord sets? Absolutely. Pyjamas while grabbing breakfast at the resort? Also yes. What I loved most was that they blended into every outfit. From the most dressed-up version of myself to the version surviving on iced coffee and minimal effort, the Mary Janes simply made sense with every style.

The Crocs Mary Jane Clogs are making a style statement with me on vacation. (Hindustan Times)

Comfort, fit and travel performance The Mary Jane design feels more secure than the Classic Clogs thanks to the strap placement. They stayed comfortably in place while walking around resorts, sightseeing and spending long days by the water. On the flight home, I happily packed away my sneakers and slipped into these instead. My feet were very grateful for the lack of socks. That said, I would not classify them as a replacement for a proper walking shoe. On one particularly chaotic airport run, immigration refused to let me carry a bottle through security. This resulted in me sprinting back and forth through the terminal. The Mary Janes were not thrilled about that decision. After enough running around, I noticed friction around my foot. And that did give me a shoe bite eventually. For highly active days or anything involving serious step counts, I still preferred my ASICS sneakers because a few hours in the Crocs would make my feet feel a little sore and hurt. For cruises, resort stays, holiday evenings and casual sightseeing, the Mary Janes were perfect because this way one shoe was doing it all, and I did not need a pair of flip-flops, bathroom slippers, heels, and more. Just one pair and sorted. And also, would like to mention that my feet in heels start to hurt within an hour. In the Mary Janes took about 6 hours, and the same with the Classic Clogs as well. What I loved Beautiful soft pink colour.

Feels more fashion-focused.

Pairs effortlessly with summer outfits.

Comfortable for travel and casual sightseeing.

Easy to pack and wear repeatedly.

Works across multiple holiday scenarios. The head-to-head comparison

Feature Classic Clogs Mary Jane Clogs Fit Roomy and relaxed More secure and structured Style Casual and sporty Feminine and polished Best for Everyday wear Holidays and outfit focused days Travel use Airports and transit Resorts, cruises and sightseeing Comfort Better for long casual wear Better for moderate walking Outfit pairing Casual looks Dresses, co ords and summer pieces