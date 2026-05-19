I tried and tested this travel hack in Singapore’s May heat: It will change the way you stay cool in summer

If you are travelling to a hot destination, this is one of those surprisingly useful things that earns a permanent place in your packing list.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

There are two kinds of holidays. The first kind involves pleasant weather, long walks, and leisurely sightseeing. The second kind involves stepping out of your hotel and feeling like someone has wrapped you in a warm, damp towel. Singapore in May firmly belongs to the second category. The heat was intense. The humidity was relentless. Within minutes of leaving our air-conditioned hotel room, all of us were flushed, sticky, and wondering how locals managed to look so composed. That was when one small gadget completely changed the experience. I had packed the Nuuk handheld fan, thinking it might be useful. I did not expect it to become one of the most-used items on our trip.

Is the Nuuk handheld fan worth it? Absolutely yes. After using it through the heat of Singapore and then continuing to use it almost every day back home in India, I can say this is one of the most practical travel accessories I have used in recent years. It is compact, powerful, easy to charge, and genuinely makes hot weather far more bearable.

The Nuuk Fan is priced at an MRP of ₹2700, which is about 3 times more expensive than generic brands available in the market. But, the battery life that the fan offers, and the convenience to charge it, paired with the high-quality build and style, make it worth the splurge.

Why I started carrying a handheld fan Of late, I seem to be travelling mainly to warm destinations. As much as I enjoy beach holidays, city walks, and outdoor markets, extreme heat can make even the most exciting plans feel exhausting. And this is not just a travel issue.

Back home, rising temperatures have made everyday routines feel far more uncomfortable. A quick walk to the vegetable market can leave you overheated. In Bangalore, I often take an auto to avoid traffic, but the afternoon heat can be draining. In Mumbai, you may want to enjoy a lovely seaside café, but after a few minutes outdoors, the humidity starts to get to you. This is exactly where a handheld fan turned out to be surprisingly useful.

What changed my mind about portable fans I used to think handheld fans looked a little unnecessary. Then I travelled through Singapore and noticed something interesting. Everyone seemed to carry one. Children had them. Adults had them. Office goers used them while waiting for the MRT. Parents used them while pushing strollers. I noticed the same thing in Hong Kong and Malaysia a few years ago.

After a while, carrying one stopped feeling awkward and started feeling like a very sensible thing to do.

What makes the Nuuk handheld fan better than cheap alternatives? I have seen plenty of inexpensive portable fans that feel flimsy and underpowered. This one feels much better made. It has a clean, modern design and feels substantial without being bulky. It is compact enough to slip easily into my crossbody sling bag, so I never have to think twice about carrying it. The USB-C charging was especially useful during travel. I charged it once with my power bank, and it was ready to go again. Small details like this make a big difference when you are moving around all day.

The Singapore heat test The real test came during long walks between attractions. Walking from the MRT to places like Merlion Park in the afternoon heat can be surprisingly uncomfortable. The humidity hits you immediately, and within minutes, everyone starts looking flushed. This fan made those walks much easier. The moment the cool air hit my face, I felt instant relief.

The ice touch function was particularly refreshing after spending time under the sun. It helped cool me down much faster than I expected. I found myself reaching for it repeatedly throughout the day.