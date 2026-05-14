Was your cabin suitcase stopped at the boarding gate again? Here’s how to avoid getting gate checked at the airport

Your cabin suitcase may look perfectly sized yet still be taken away at the boarding gate. Recently, my brand-new carry-on was tagged for the luggage hold, and I watched it disappear with genuine sadness. The lesson was simple. A suitcase cover adds a layer of protection if your bag is removed from your sight. Carrying a separate laptop bag can also push you beyond the airline allowance. Choose a cabin trolley with a laptop compartment instead, and you are far less likely to be stopped. Cabin suitcases can be gate checked if they look and feel too bulky for the aisle (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Here are the reasons this happens, and eight smart suitcases worth adding to your travel list before your next airport run for a quicker boarding experience and an easier exit from the airport.

Why do airlines ask passengers to check cabin bags at the gate? Even if your suitcase fits neatly into the overhead bin, there is no guarantee that it will stay with you. Airlines often run out of cabin space on full flights, especially on popular domestic routes. Late boarding groups are usually the first to be asked to surrender their trolleys.

A second reason is size. Some cabin bags look compact but become slightly bulky once overpacked. Expanded zips, stuffed front pockets and dangling accessories can make a bag appear larger than permitted. Ground staff tend to be cautious, particularly when the flight is packed and every inch of storage matters.

Weight can also play a part. Many domestic airlines in India allow around 7 kg in the cabin, along with one small personal item. If you are carrying a trolley plus a laptop bag, your baggage may be considered excessive even if each item looks modest on its own.