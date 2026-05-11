Hard vs soft suitcases: How to choose the perfect luggage based on your travel style

With the growing fashion of travel and trips every few months, we have all asked ourselves the same question. Which suitcase should we buy? Instagram will convince you that hard shell luggage is the only acceptable answer. Sleek, shiny and rolling through airports looking like it has its life together. But is that really the best choice for everyone? Not quite. From sleek hard cases to expandable soft suitcases, the right luggage depends on how you pack, shop, and survive the airport. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

If you are the kind of traveller who returns with an extra pair of shoes, three fridge magnets, six skincare products and a handbag you definitely did not plan to buy, a soft shell suitcase is a shopaholic's dream. That expandable zip is basically the loophole airlines do not want you to know about. After countless flights, aggressive baggage belts and one too many suitcases that looked fabulous but were packed terribly, here is the truth. There is no one-size-fits-all answer. Your suitcase should match the way you travel.

Hard shell luggage for people who like their packing to look neat Hard shell luggage is the overachiever of the suitcase world. It looks polished, keeps everything in place and gives major “I packed with a checklist” energy.

But before you buy the prettiest one on sale, check what it is actually made of.

Polycarbonate This is the one you want. It bends slightly instead of cracking the moment an airport staff member decides your suitcase needs to be launched onto the belt. It is durable, lightweight and worth the extra spend.

ABS Usually more affordable and perfectly fine for occasional travel. Just do not expect it to survive years of rough baggage handling without a few battle scars.

Aluminium The luxury option. Strong, secure and very smart looking. Also heavier and expensive enough to make you question your life choices.