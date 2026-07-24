International Self-Care Day: A wellness expert shares how work-from-home employees can overcome stress and anxiety

International Self-Care Day, observed on July 24, is often associated with skincare routines, healthy eating and exercise. But many spiritual teachers and wellness experts say true self-care begins with something less visible: your state of mind. If you work from home, you may have gained flexibility, but you may also find it harder to disconnect from work, slow your thoughts or feel emotionally present. A wellness expert tells Hindustan Times that creating moments of stillness and nurturing meaningful relationships can become simple spiritual practices that help you manage stress, anxiety, and loneliness.

Also Read International Self-Care Day: Can spirituality improve emotional well-being?

When your home becomes your workplace, your mind rarely rests Working from home has changed more than office routines. It has also changed the way you experience rest. Without a commute or a clear end to the workday, your mind can remain occupied with unfinished tasks long after you shut your laptop.

According to Mr. Sitender Sehrawat, Founder of Antaha, this invisible mental load has become one of the biggest challenges of remote work.

"Working from home has brought significant flexibility, but it has also quietly blurred the boundaries between work and personal life. The biggest challenge today is that people are physically at home, but mentally they're still at work."

From a spiritual perspective, living in a constant state of mental activity can make it difficult to be fully present. Over time, that may leave you feeling emotionally drained, even when you are productive.

Stillness is not about doing nothing Many people think spiritual self-care requires long meditation sessions or silent retreats. Sehrawat says it can begin with something much simpler.

"If you're working from home, self-care isn't about doing more. It's about creating intentional moments of stillness in the day."

That could mean sitting quietly for a few minutes before opening your laptop, taking a mindful walk between meetings, focusing on your breath after a stressful call or stepping outside to experience fresh air and natural light.

These small pauses help interrupt the cycle of constant thinking and allow your nervous system to settle.

Human connection nourishes emotional well-being Spiritual well-being is not only about your relationship with yourself. It is also shaped by the quality of your relationships with others.

"We humans are wired for real connection. Work from home has changed our work lives majorly, but it has also changed the way we connect to each other. You may feel productive on the outside, but emotionally depleted within," says Sehrawat.

He explains that the shift began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work reduced everyday conversations, shared spaces and spontaneous interactions that once helped people feel connected.

Instead of relying only on virtual meetings, make time for meaningful conversations with family, friends or colleagues. Listening, sharing and being emotionally present can become acts of self-care in themselves.

A calm mind creates space for balance According to Sehrawat, wellness rests on two equally important foundations.

"The wellness industry is built on two pillars. The first is inner stillness, and the second is real human connection. The calmness within allows us to pause, balance our nervous system and reconnect with ourselves amidst the never-ending demands."

Spiritual traditions across cultures have long emphasised that inner peace is cultivated through awareness, intentional living and connection. While remote work has transformed daily life, these principles remain relevant.