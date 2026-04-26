Tried and tested: Is this homegrown brand truly the gold standard of modern juttis?

You know that one Indian homegrown brand with a social media aesthetic so good, you instantly want in? For me, that was Fizzy Goblet. And in full honesty, it started with a freebie. Fizzy Goblet juttis are styled for brunch, weddings and travel, blending comfort with intricate detailing and playful modern Indian design. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

They were opening a new store and offering complimentary sliders. That was all the convincing I needed. I walked in planning to “just take a look” and walked out with three pairs. A pearl and stone jutti, a designer collaboration pair with printed fabric, frills and lace, and those complementary blue sliders with tiny floral bows that sealed the deal.

From one pair to ten: How it became a habit My first two pairs saw the most action. Partly because they were my first, but mostly because they were just too pretty not to wear on repeat. For a good few years, I didn’t even feel the need to buy more. I kept reaching for the same favourites until one of them finally gave in.

And that is when the regret hit. Hard. Because that pair? Easily one of the prettiest I owned.

That phase changed how I shop from the brand. Now it is more intentional. I pick up two pairs a year, sometimes less, and actually savour them. They are not my errand shoes. They live in their boxes, come out for date nights, brunches, and holidays, where I know I will get a few admiring glances.

For the everyday rush, I happily fall back on my trusty Bata bellies and ASICS sneakers. But when I want my outfit to feel a little more put together, Fizzy Goblet always gets the call.

The Fizzy Goblet experience for me: Why they rarely disappoint Let’s start with the big one. Comfort. Because no matter how pretty a jutti looks, it means nothing if it leaves you limping by the end of the night.

Fizzy Goblet gets this right. The double-cushioned sole makes a noticeable difference, especially if you are on your feet for hours. I have worn mine through weddings, long dinners, and slow vacation strolls without once thinking about taking them off midway. And the biggest win? No shoe bites. Not even during the first wear.

Then comes the design. This is where the brand really shines. From intricate embellishments to playful fabrics and designer collaborations, every pair feels like it has a personality of its own. Some are festive, some are playful, and some sit perfectly in that sweet spot where you can dress them up or down.

And yes, the experience matters too. The packaging, the dust bags, and the whole unboxing experience in itself add to the feeling that you are buying something special, not just another pair of shoes.

Here’s a quick breakdown after years of wearing them Longevity Most pairs hold up beautifully over time. Embroidery and detailing stay intact even after repeated use.

Versatility Works just as well with denim as it does with traditional outfits. One pair can do more than you expect.

Sizing Consistent across purchases. Once you know your size, it is fairly reliable.

Comfort Double cushioning makes a real difference, especially for long wear.

Sustainability The brand has started exploring alternatives like vegan materials, which is a step in a good direction.

Is it worth the investment? If you break it down in terms of cost per wear, it starts making sense. These are not impulse buys you forget about. They are pieces you reach for over years, not months.

That said, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Cleaning can be tricky. The delicate fabric and detailing mean you cannot be too rough with them. Dry cleaning did not work well for me as it loosened threads, and cleaning at home takes patience. The soles, in particular, tend to collect dirt and are not the easiest to deal with. I once tried a light wash and sun drying, which led to a bit of fungus when stored. Lesson learnt.

There is also the wait time. Some pairs arrive quickly, others can take up to two weeks. Not ideal if you are planning a last-minute outfit.

Even with these small trade-offs, I keep going back. There is something about them that feels worth it. Maybe it is the craftsmanship, maybe it is how they make an outfit feel complete, or maybe it is just the joy of owning something that does not feel mass-produced.

If you have been thinking about getting your first pair, this is your sign. Just do not blame me when one turns into many.

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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were purchased by the writer and reviewed after use for HT Shop Now. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.