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    Here's how I pick between a cabin backpack and a trolley bag every time I travel

    I compare cabin backpacks and trolley bags using real travel experience to help you choose the right luggage for every short trip. 

    Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 23:29:14 IST
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    Cabin backpack or trolley bag? The right choice depends on your destination, transport, packing style and travel plans, not trends. (Canva.com)
    Cabin backpack or trolley bag? The right choice depends on your destination, transport, packing style and travel plans, not trends. (Canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    I travel a lot for work and holidays, and if there's one packing question I get asked all the time, it's this. Cabin backpack or trolley bag for a short trip? You thought I was going to pick one and declare it the winner? Not happening.

    The real answer is much simpler. Ask yourself two questions. What is the purpose of your trip? Where are you headed? That is the only formula that has worked for me after years of catching flights, taking train rides, going on road trips, and taking weekend breaks. There isn't one perfect bag. There is only the right bag for the trip you're taking.

    Why I choose a cabin backpack for some trips

    A cabin backpack earns its place when I know I'm going to be moving around a lot. If my itinerary involves long walks, changing buses, climbing staircases at railway stations or exploring a city before check-in, I would rather have both hands free than drag a suitcase behind me. It simply makes getting around much easier, especially in crowded places or on uneven roads.

    Backpacks also make far more sense for trekking holidays, camping trips and hikes where wheels are of no use. They are easier to lift into overhead compartments on buses and, thanks to their soft construction, usually fit into tighter cabin storage on flights as well.

    That said, backpacks do have a limit. The moment I start packing a laptop, tablet, books, an extra pair of shoes, camera gear and a few outfits, the weight builds up quickly. Carrying all of that on my shoulders for hours is not something I enjoy, especially during longer travel days.

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    Why a trolley bag is still my first choice

    If my bag is carrying more than clothes, I almost always reach for a cabin trolley. Electronics, chargers, books, toiletries and shoes add weight much faster than you expect, and rolling that load through an airport is far easier than carrying it on your back.

    Flights are where trolley bags make the most sense for me because airports are designed around wheeled luggage. I also prefer them for train travel as they slide neatly under most seats or into luggage spaces and are easier to wipe clean after sitting on station platforms or dusty train floors.

    For hotel stays, city breaks, premium holidays and beach vacations, a trolley bag also keeps everything organised. The structured compartments help keep clothes in shape, and I don't have to rummage through one large compartment every time I need something. The only time they become frustrating is when I have to carry them up several flights of stairs or pull them across gravel, broken roads or uneven footpaths.

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    Cabin backpack vs trolley bag: Quick comparison

    FeatureCabin backpackCabin trolley bag
    Best forWalking, hiking, camping, buses with overhead racks, multiple transit changesFlights, train travel, hotel stays, city breaks, beach holidays
    Comfort with heavy loadsCan become tiring on shouldersMuch easier to roll, even when fully packed
    OrganisationWorks best with packing cubesBuilt-in compartments keep belongings organised
    Storage flexibilitySoft body fits into tighter overhead spacesFixed shape offers better protection
    Works well onStairs, uneven roads, trails and crowded streetsAirports, railway stations, hotels and smooth pavements
    Ideal travellerBackpackers and travellers constantly on the moveBusiness travellers, weekend holidaymakers and anyone carrying heavier luggage

    My rule before every trip

    I no longer ask myself which bag is better. Instead, I think about the trip itself. If I'm flying with work gear, carrying electronics, staying at one hotel or simply packing more than usual, the trolley comes with me because it takes the load off my shoulders.

    If I know I'll be changing transport frequently, walking long distances, climbing stairs or heading into the hills, I switch to a backpack without giving it a second thought. Bus travel is another deciding factor. If my luggage is going into the overhead rack inside the bus, a backpack is much easier to manage. If the bus has a dedicated luggage compartment underneath, a trolley works perfectly well.

    Road trips are probably the only exception to my own rule. Most people would instinctively choose a backpack, but I still prefer a cabin suitcase. I somehow always end up packing a little more than planned, and the extra storage space comes in handy every single time.

    The best bag is the one that matches your trip

    The cabin backpack versus trolley debate has no clear winner, and that's exactly why it keeps coming up. Each serves a different purpose, and picking the right one comes down to how you plan to travel. Before every trip, I spend a minute thinking about the route, the transport, the amount I'm carrying and how often I'll be moving my luggage. That simple habit has saved me from plenty of packing regrets, and I don't see myself changing it anytime soon.

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    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

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