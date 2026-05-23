International travel is rising, and these trolley bags are built for it: 6 picks for your next vacation

International travel is slowly becoming part of regular holiday planning, with more people choosing destinations far beyond home. One thing that deserves far more attention than most travellers give it is luggage. The right suitcase can genuinely change your travel experience, especially during long airport transits, multiple flights, and strict baggage handling conditions. Personally, I feel a set of three trolley bags works best for overseas holidays. Most airlines allow two checked-in bags per person, making a medium and large suitcase extremely practical. A cabin trolley also becomes useful for shopping, essentials, or quick access during flights. Solo travellers may not need multiple bags, though material and build quality still matter a great deal. Hard shell trolley bags, in particular, offer better protection, structure, and durability for international travel plans. A sleek hard-shell trolley set packed for an overseas holiday brings convenience, storage, and stress-free airport movement. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

What to look for in luggage for your international vacations? • Strong, hard shell material that can handle rough baggage handling during multiple airport transfers and long-haul flights.

• Smooth 360-degree wheels that move comfortably across large international airports without putting pressure on your arms or shoulders.

• TSA-approved locks for added airport security and easier customs checks in countries that require luggage inspections.

• Lightweight construction so you can maximise your baggage allowance without your suitcase itself taking unnecessary weight.

• Expandable storage sections that help accommodate shopping, winter wear, or extra packing during longer overseas holidays.