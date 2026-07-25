Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: Boxing, Lawn Bowls to take centre stage after Jhandu Kumar's bronze win
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: India aims to add more medals after Jhandu Kumar's bronze win.
- 38 Sec agoCWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Judoka Tulika Mann suspended
- 14 Mins agoCWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: How did India perform on Friday?
- 23 Mins agoCWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: What's the schedule for Day 3?
- 35 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: India will aim to take the momentum on the third day of the Games after the medal tally was opened up by para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar. The athlete from Bihar won a bronze medal on Friday night, helping India win their first medal of the 23rd edition of the CWG. On Saturday, boxers and swimmers will lead the charge for India. Dhakshan Shashikumar will be in action in the men's 400m freestyle heats, while Men's S14 200m Freestyle heats will feature Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni. The duo will aim to qualify for the final first. ...Read More
Pugilist Sachin Siwach will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32. The women's team will be in action in the artistic gymnastics final, while Putul Sonowal will be in action in the Men's Singles Sectional Match, and the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh will square off in the Women's Pairs Sectional Match.
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Judoka Tulika Mann suspended
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: On Friday, India's medal hopes received a big dent after judoka Tulika Mann was suspended by NADA for whereabouts failure. As a result, she is set to miss the Commonwealth Games 2026.
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: How did India perform on Friday?
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Jhandu Kumar from Bihar brought the first medal for the country on Friday in the men's heavyweight category in the para powerlifting event. He lifted 186 and 191kgs in his first two attempts and then failed to lift 196kg in his final attempt. However, this was enough for him to seal the bronze.
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: What's the schedule for Day 3?
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: The schedule is packed for the Indian athletes on Day 3. 14 athletes will be in action for the country.
Here's the full schedule:
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pairs - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan - Sectional play - 3:50 PM
Men's singles - Putul Sonowal vs Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple - Sectional play - 7:30 PM
Boxing
Men's 60kg - Sachin vs Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh - Round of 32 - 4 PM
3X3 Wheelchair Basketball
Wheelchair Women Team - Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu vs Wales - Group Play Stage Pool B - 4:35 PM
Swimming
Men's 400m freestyle - Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3) - 4:19 PM
Men's 400m freestyle - Aryan Nehra (Heat 4) - 4:19 PM
Men's 400m freestyle - Dhakshan Shashikumar (Final) - if qualified - 11:37 PM
Men's 400m freestyle - Aryan Nehra (Final) - if qualified - 11:37 PM
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's team final - Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protishta Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale - Team Final and individual qualification - 8:15 PM
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
CWG 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Swimming, Boxing and Lawn Bowls would be focus on the day. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the important details.