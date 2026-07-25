Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: Boxing, Lawn Bowls to take centre stage after Jhandu Kumar's bronze win

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: India aim to add more medals after Jhandu Kumar's bronze win

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 3: India will aim to take the momentum on the third day of the Games after the medal tally was opened up by para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar. The athlete from Bihar won a bronze medal on Friday night, helping India win their first medal of the 23rd edition of the CWG. On Saturday, boxers and swimmers will lead the charge for India. Dhakshan Shashikumar will be in action in the men's 400m freestyle heats, while Men's S14 200m Freestyle heats will feature Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni. The duo will aim to qualify for the final first. Pugilist Sachin Siwach will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32. The women's team will be in action in the artistic gymnastics final, while Putul Sonowal will be in action in the Men's Singles Sectional Match, and the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh will square off in the Women's Pairs Sectional Match. ...Read More

Pugilist Sachin Siwach will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32. The women's team will be in action in the artistic gymnastics final, while Putul Sonowal will be in action in the Men's Singles Sectional Match, and the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh will square off in the Women's Pairs Sectional Match.