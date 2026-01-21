Redditors reveal subtle signs that made them realise their partner was cheating: ‘Her most used emojis were ❤️💔💋’

On January 20, a Reddit user DrainedCoffee turned to the popular Ask Reddit page to ask people who have been cheated a compelling question: "What subtle sign made you realise your partner was cheating?" The answers might help people who've been cheated on feel seen, or maybe even help some people see the signs. Here are some of the most interesting answers:

Infidelity doesn't announce itself suddenly; there are always signs that you may have missed before, which glaringly come to the fore when it is already too late. Getting cheated on is probably the worst situation someone can be in. Therefore, noticing small shifts in behaviour, communication, and intimacy could help prevent heartbreak early on.

Another woman shared, “My ex asked me to take him shopping because he wanted to start dressing better… for the other woman, apparently.” Someone replied to her post, “My ex asked me to help him pick out new clothes for a business trip. It was a trip with a coworker, but not a conference. They'd been dating for about a year at that point, and he wanted new clothes for their Florida vacation! We had been together 11 years, married for 8.”

A few Redditors noted that when their partners started making significant changes to their wardrobe, even after they repeatedly asked them to stop, they took it as a sign. A Reddit user wrote, “His clothes . He suddenly had sandals and button-up shirts, which I'd tried to get him into for literal years. I guess that means he did listen. All those things I told him he'd look good in, he started wearing as soon as he cared about looking good for someone else.”

Another woman shared a similar experience, sharing how when her now ex-husband started cheating on her, he worked out, put effort into his appearance, and wore things she had asked him to wear. “After taking him out shopping for practically a whole new wardrobe for a birthday gift, he asked for a divorce, and I later found out he was cheating on me with one of his coworkers,” she added.

She never wore the ring! Two men in the thread revealed how their partners never wore their engagement rings whenever they went outside. One user commented, “My ex would get so mad whenever I took off my ring. I’d take it off at the gym or in the lab at school, where I could not wear it. She could never remember to put hers on every day.”

Another revealed, “I'd come home from work at lunch to surprise her, but she wasn't there. I went back to work and come home normally. Asked her how her day went, ‘Nothing much, just hanging around the house.’”

Surprisingly, a woman revealed that the recent emojis on their partner's phone revealed that they were cheating. “The recent emojis on the keyboard of the phone were ❤️💔💋🫂🫦. They were not being sent to me,” she wrote.

Another woman shared, “Exact same happened to me! He was driving us to a friend's BBQ, and he asked me to send a text, letting the friend know we were on the way. Went to add a smiley face and there they all were 🔥🫦💋😛🌹♥️😍 Sigh.” A Reddit user replied to the comment saying, “I know a guy who cheats and uses emoji codes with the other women to avoid this.”

The deleted texts A man revealed, “I got a text explaining the (intimate) things she was looking forward to us doing later that night. It got deleted as I was reading it. When I replied asking what she deleted, she said, 'Sorry. It was to remind (sister's name) not to forget we have to get mum a present this weekend, and I sent it to you by mistake.”

Another Reddit user shared, “Cologne. I don't wear any, and I noticed her clothes had a faint lingering smell of something expensive. Checked her phone and she texted the guy that she couldn't believe she was pregnant.”

So, if you’ve ever been scorned in love and kicked yourself about it, know that the signs of cheating can be hard to spot until after an affair has been revealed. One of the main reasons is that we tend to give our partners the benefit of the doubt.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.