Where do Ambanis stay in Maldives? Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's stunning holiday resort with ₹32 lakh villas

As of January 20, 2026, the couple is reportedly vacationing at the world-renowned Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The details of their arrival alone suggest a getaway of epic proportions: Anant’s private Boeing 737 private jet reportedly touched down on January 17, with witnesses reporting an entourage of approximately 50 security personnel accompanying the couple.

Hotelier Maldives's Instagram post on January 20 indicated that Anant and Radhika stayed at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi that offers a level of seclusion and exclusive amenities – private villas to dedicated culinary team and a personal concierge service – that are perfect for high-profile VVIPs.