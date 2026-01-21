Where do Ambanis stay in Maldives? Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's stunning holiday resort with ₹32 lakh villas
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant stayed at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi that even has grand villas that cost ₹28 lakh plus taxes a night.
When it comes to the ultimate luxury lifestyle, the Ambani name is synonymous with opulence that knows no bounds. Following a start to the year focused on tradition and family in Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have traded temple visits for turquoise waters and a luxurious vacation. Also read | Inside ultra luxurious Phuket resort that made Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday so 'special': Even simple rooms cost...
As of January 20, 2026, the couple is reportedly vacationing at the world-renowned Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The details of their arrival alone suggest a getaway of epic proportions: Anant’s private Boeing 737 private jet reportedly touched down on January 17, with witnesses reporting an entourage of approximately 50 security personnel accompanying the couple.
Hotelier Maldives's Instagram post on January 20 indicated that Anant and Radhika stayed at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi that offers a level of seclusion and exclusive amenities – private villas to dedicated culinary team and a personal concierge service – that are perfect for high-profile VVIPs.
A look inside the villas
For those staying at the resort, the level of luxury remains staggering. The resort's villas are widely ‘considered the finest’ in the archipelago, each featuring private plunge pools or 'hammock beds' suspended over the reef or sand.
As per Makemytrip.com, the most modest is the ‘king reef villa with pool’ for two adults that starts at ' ₹2,83,602 per night plus ₹ 44,850 taxes and fees', then there is the ‘king beach villa with pool’, which starts at ' ₹3,02,829 plus ₹47,743 taxes and fees per night', and a ‘two queen bedded overwater villa with pool’ that costs over ₹2,90,479 plus ₹83,367 taxes and fees for a single night.
However, the grandest villa – which has three bedrooms and two pools – starts at ' ₹28,26,407 plus ₹4,27,400 taxes and fees per night' (breakfast included).
World-class indulgence
Beyond the villas, the resort is a playground for the elite as they have access to 11 specialty dining venues, including Terra, an intimate treetop dining experience where guests eat in bamboo pods at the island's highest point. The Ledge by Dave Pynt – an Australian barbecue-style restaurant from the chef behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends – is another highlight.
