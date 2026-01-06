Nita Ambani’s stunning diamond studded watch comes with an eye-watering 5.41 crore price tag; see details

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has an undeniable love for all things luxurious. She often steps out in stunning jewellery and high-end couture pieces, making her every appearance a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Her recent look was no exception. Nita Ambani wears stunning Audemars Piguet watch at Mumbai event. (Instagram)

On January 5 in Mumbai, she hosted the felicitation ceremony United in Triumph for the Women’s, Men’s and Blind Women’s Indian World Cup–winning teams, dressed in a gorgeous pink saree paired with elegant pearl jewellery. (Also read: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in rose-pink saree paired with sparkling pearl and diamond jewellery at event. See pics )

Adding to her statement look, she proved she is a true watch connoisseur by donning a stunning diamond-studded Audemars Piguet timepiece. Let’s take a closer look and find out how much this luxurious watch costs.

About Nita Ambani's Audemars Piguet watch

Nita Ambani elevated her elegant saree look with a show-stopping Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diamond Pave watch. Crafted in 18-carat white gold, the 33mm quartz watch features a diamond-paved dial, a matching white gold bracelet, and a case entirely set with baguette-cut diamonds.

The timepiece is adorned with an extraordinary 444 baguette-cut diamonds on the case and bracelet, totalling approximately 32.91 carats, along with 76 baguette-cut diamonds on the dial, adding another 4.85 carats of brilliance. Finished with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and powered by a quartz calibre movement, the watch is a perfect blend of haute horology and high jewellery.

How much it cost

According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, known for spotting and decoding luxury timepieces worn by celebrities, Nita Ambani’s watch comes with an eye-watering price tag. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diamond Pave is priced at approximately $600,000, which translates to around ₹5,41,47,000 ( ₹5.41 crore).

Other celebrities who own the watch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak line has long been a favourite among global celebrities and style icons. Various iterations of the watch have been spotted on international stars such as Serena Williams, Drake, Travis Scott, Steph Curry, Lionel Messi and Justin Bieber, while in India, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma are also known to own and wear Royal Oak timepieces.