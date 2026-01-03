Nita Ambani ditches her signature sarees for a pink Patola suit during Somnath Temple visit with Anant and Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani, along with Mukesh Ambani and their son Anant Ambani, visited Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple on January 2. The family offered prayers at the revered shrine, continuing a cherished personal tradition. The Ambanis are known to begin each year with a visit to the Somnath Mahadev Temple and had made a similar visit last year as well. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani seeks blessings at the Somnath temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, (PTI)

Pictures from the visit show the family performing rituals at the temple amid tight security. For the religious outing, Nita Ambani stepped away from her signature sarees and opted instead for a stunning pink patola suit, serving a quiet masterclass in understated elegance. Let’s decode her ensemble and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines bright in sparkling pearls and diamond jewels, rocks beautiful lavender saree. See pics, video )

Nita Ambani rocks traditional Patola suit

Nita Ambani’s love for sarees is well known, but this time she proved she can rock traditional suits with equal finesse. She opted for a striking bright pink suit featuring a V-neckline, full sleeves and a relaxed, flowy silhouette, with delicate golden motifs adorning the ensemble. She paired it with matching palazzo pants, keeping the look elegant.

What truly elevated the outfit was the purple dupatta, adorned with traditional Patola art in vibrant, multicoloured hues. The statement drape added oomph to her look, perfectly balancing heritage craftsmanship with style.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal, styling her look with a pair of classic diamond stud earrings and pink bangles adorning her wrists. Her makeup stayed soft, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, gently blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a side parting, Nita perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani kept it classic in a white kurta paired with a brown waistcoat, while Anant Ambani rocked an all-blue kurta–pyjama set, complemented with a matching waistcoat.