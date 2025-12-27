Nita Ambani’s ivory silk saree is stunning, but her Lord Shrinathji pearl necklace steals the show. See pics

When it comes to turning sarees into statements of heritage and elegance, Nita Ambani is in a league of her own. Known for championing exquisite Indian craftsmanship and couture creations, she consistently turns six yards into a powerful style statement. Her latest appearance was no exception. The Reliance Foundation chairperson recently inaugurated Jeevan, a new medical wing at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, dedicated to the memory of her late father, Ravindrabhai Dalal. Nita Ambani dazzles in pearl necklace and elegant saree at hospital inauguration. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

For the occasion, she chose yet another stunning saree, paired with traditional jewellery that carried a subtle religious touch, giving fashion lovers plenty of notes to take. Let’s decode her look. (Also read: Nita Ambani makes a graceful appearance in classic Kanjivaram saree paired with giant gold earrings at annual day event )

Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree

Her saree comes in a beautiful ivory silk canvas, adorned with delicate pastel motifs scattered all over. Adding a striking contrast was the broad rani pink border, richly detailed with intricate golden zari work that added a regal touch. She draped the saree with elegance, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. Completing the ensemble, she paired it with a matching rani pink blouse that tied the entire look together.

Exquisite jewellery and glam makeup

No Nita Ambani ensemble feels complete without her signature opulent jewels. Taking centre stage was a stunning pearl necklace, intricately detailed with hand-painted depictions of Lord Shrinathji along its length. The central motif featured a striking portrayal of the deity, embellished with rubies and diamonds, making it a powerful statement piece. She rounded off the look with stacked bangles on her wrists and oversized diamond stud earrings.

Her makeup look was glamorous, featuring defined brows, dramatic winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled into a sleek, middle-parted bun and a subtle red bindi adorning her forehead, she looked absolutely glamorous.