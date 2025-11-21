Nita Ambani steps out in most glamorous Jamevaar saree and rare Golconda diamonds for the Gir temple inauguration. Pics

Nita Ambani serves yet another stunning saree moment. The businesswoman is truly on a roll, stepping out in some of the most exquisite six-yard drapes. For the inauguration and Pran Pratishtha of the Shiva Temple in Gir, Gujarat, she chose a stunning Jamawar (Jamevaar) saree by Tarun Tahiliani, once again proving why her ethnic wardrobe is unmatched. Let’s dive into her ensemble and decode the details. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in stunning floral saree while Shloka Mehta aces modern ethnic look at new event ) Nita Ambani stuns in Jamawar saree for Shiva temple inauguration in Gujarat. (Instagram/@taruntahiliani)

Nita Ambani rocks stunning Jamevaar saree

Nita has always been a champion of Indian craftsmanship, and this saree look is yet another ode to that love. She wore a shaded Jamevaar saree crafted from a silk-pashmina blend, a fabric with roots tracing back to India’s Mughal era.

The drape was adorned with intricate Khashida embroidery, one of the oldest and most treasured embroidery traditions from Jammu and Kashmir. The stunning palette of pearl, ochre, and deep red added a rich, regal touch, turning her look into nothing less than a fashion masterpiece.

She styled the saree in a traditional drape, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. The choli, a contemporary twist on classic couture, featured an optical-illusion effect with softly curved borders and a striking Jamevaar back that tied the whole look together beautifully.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita’s look without mentioning her opulent jewels is simply impossible. For this ensemble, she accessorised with a stunning multi-layered necklace featuring rare vintage Golconda diamonds, perfectly paired with matching earrings and a stack of red bangles adorning her wrist.

Her makeup was on point, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, softly smudged eyeliner, a hint of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a middle-parted braid adorned with red flowers, with soft curled strands framing her face beautifully. A tiny red bindi on her forehead tied the entire glam look together to perfection.