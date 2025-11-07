Nita Ambani wows in stunning floral saree while Shloka Mehta aces modern ethnic look at new event

Nita Ambani, along with daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and son-in-law Anand Piramal, was recently spotted at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Staying true to her signature style, the businesswoman and philanthropist donned yet another stunning saree adorned with enchanting floral prints, giving major six-yard goals for the wedding season. Shloka, meanwhile, showed how to ace ethnic wear with a touch of modern glam. Let’s decode their outfits and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s birthday wish from Manish Malhotra is a stunning throwback to her most breathtaking saree looks. See pics ) Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta showcase stunning styles at National Stock Exchange event.

Nita Ambani stuns in floral saree

Ditching heavy silks, Nita opted for an easy, breezy chiffon saree in a serene sea-green shade. The saree was adorned with vibrant floral prints in shades of green, yellow, and pink, creating a striking contrast against the soft backdrop. Subtle white floral netted lace added an extra touch of grace.

She draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall effortlessly from her shoulders. Paired with a matching printed blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves with playful tassels, she flawlessly completed her chic and glamorous saree look.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita’s look without mentioning her exquisite jewellery is simply impossible. This time, she accessorised with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a diamond-studded bangle, and delicate stud earrings.

Her makeup was subtle, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, a touch of kajal, nude eyeshadow, perfectly defined brows, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lipstick. With her luscious hair blow-dried and left loose in a side parting, she perfectly finished off her elegant look.

What Shloka Mehta wore

On the other hand, Shloka Mehta wore a navy blue co-ord set adorned with intricate white embroidery. She paired it with an off-white cape featuring red lace and delicate sequin embroidery, adding an extra touch of glam. She accessorised the look with black flats and sparkling diamond earrings. With subtle makeup and her luscious tresses left loose, she perfectly finished off her stylish look.