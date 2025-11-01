Nita Ambani’s birthday wish from Manish Malhotra is a stunning throwback to her most breathtaking saree looks. See pics

Nita Ambani, Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, celebrates her 62nd birthday today. A true fashionista at heart, she is often seen draped in exquisite sarees and elegant ethnic ensembles, serving endless style inspiration. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, for whom Nita often plays muse, wished her on this special day by sharing a stunning collage of her looks on Instagram featuring his creations. Let’s take a closer look and pick up some style cues from her graceful wardrobe. (Also read: Happy birthday Nita Ambani: At 62, her diet is all about balance, no sugar, vegetarian and organic food ) Check out Nita Ambani's stunning saree collection featuring stunning Manish Malhotra designs.(Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

Nita Ambani's stunning ethnic looks

In the pictures shared by Manish, Nita is seen donning exquisite sarees in rich fabrics and intricate detailing, from pastel-toned drapes with delicate embroidery to deep jewel shades adorned with sequins and zardozi work. Every ensemble celebrates Indian artistry while highlighting Nita’s regal charm.

One of the standout looks features her in an ivory silk saree, beautifully hand-embroidered with golden motifs and paired with statement jewellery, a perfect blend of subtlety and grandeur. Another picture shows her in a deep maroon saree featuring heavy zari borders and an intricately embellished blouse, exuding royal sophistication.

What's special about her sarees

Whether it’s Banarasi silks, Kanjeevarams, chikankari drapes, or sequinned georgettes, her choices speak of her appreciation for India’s textile diversity.

Beyond the glamour, Nita’s saree looks are deeply rooted in emotion and tradition. She often opts for handwoven pieces crafted by Indian artisans, promoting local craftsmanship through her fashion choices. Her styling features statement jewellery, classic hair buns, and soft makeup, allowing the saree to remain the centrepiece of her look.

No Nita Ambani look is ever complete without her statement jewellery. From stunning diamond chokers and uncut polki necklaces to vintage temple jewellery, her collection beautifully complements her rich sarees.