Nita Ambani's sautoir was inspired by Maharani of Indore's necklace, made with emerald and diamonds from her collection

Nita Ambani's personal jewellery collection deserves its own exhibition! The philanthropist is often seen wearing exquisite diamond, emerald and gold pieces, which she also lends to her daughter, Isha Ambani, and daughter-in-laws Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta. For the recent Pink Ball in London, Nita Ambani wore an emerald and diamond sautoir, a homage to Maharani of Indore.

For the recent Pink Ball in London, co-chaired by her daughter Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani wore an emerald and diamond sautoir, which is a very long necklace that typically has a pendant or tassel on the end. The sautoir is a homage to one of India’s most storied jewels: the legendary necklace of the Maharani of Indore.

Nita Ambani's legendary Pink Ball necklace

Designed by Kantilal Chhotalal, the necklace features a 70-carat Colombian emerald, two 40-carat pear-shaped solitaire drops, and another 40-carat solitaire round diamond with Nizami provenance, and two cushion-cut diamonds anchoring the necklace together.

According to the jewellery designer, the necklace was made under Nita Ambani’s direction and composed using diamonds and emeralds from her personal collection. “This sautoir is a modern masterpiece. She personally led the design and guided the geometry using stones she had collected over decades,” the post said.

According to jewellery influencer, Julia Chafe, the 40-carat pear-shaped solitaires are rare as they are perfectly matched, which is something that does not exist in the world. She also highlighted the massive diamond ring she wore with the necklace, quipping, “My one question to the Ambani family: Are your fingers okay? I know the weight of each diamond probably left a dent in Nita's skin.”

About the Maharani of Indore's necklace

In the 1930s, the Maharani of Indore owned one of India’s most iconic jewels - an emerald and diamond sautoir created by the French maison Chaumet. It featured massive pear-shaped diamonds and a large Colombian emerald, designed in the bold Art Deco style that defined royal glamour in that era.

Even though Nita Ambani's sautoir is not the original Chaumet piece, the design and symbolism remain the same.