Nita Ambani ditches gowns for elegant Indian saree with real silver pallu to support daughter Isha Ambani at Pink Ball

Nita Ambani attended the British Museum Gala, also known as the Pink Ball, in London, where she supported her daughter, Isha Ambani, who co-chaired the grand event. For the occasion, Nita ditched gowns for an elegant Kanchivaram saree, embracing Indian heritage on a global scale. Nita Ambani wore a Kanchivaram saree to the Pink Ball in London.

Decoding Nita Ambani's glamorous attire

For the grand Pink Ball in London to support her daughter, Nita Ambani pulled another elegant drape from her expansive collection of sarees. She wore a sunset-hued Kanchivaram drape crafted by R Varadhan for Swadesh.

Draped in traditional style, the philanthropist styled the six yards by letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and draped the other end on her arms.

The silk saree features a real silver cutwork pallu designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with an off-shoulder corset-style choli that was fastened by bejewelled buttons, also by Malhotra’s couture label. The embroidered zardozi borders add an elegant charm to the simple yet chic ensemble.

Nita Ambani's elegant jewels

Nita Ambani completed the ethnic look by pairing it with jewellery from her personal collection. She wore a stunning necklace adorned with a massive emerald stone in the centre and multiple diamond crystals. A statement ring adorned with a massive pear-shaped centre stone, diamond earrings, and diamond bracelets worn on each hand rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, she left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with soft, blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam, Nita Ambani chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, muted smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and glossy pink lips.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Married to Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is a philanthropist, businesswoman, and patron of arts and sports. She is also the chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha is married to Anand Piramal, Akash's partner is Shloka Mehta, and Anant is married to Radhika Merchant.