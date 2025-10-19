Isha Ambani pairs her one-of-a-kind Pink Ball outfit with massive emerald jewels from Nita Ambani's collection. Details

Isha Ambani hosted the grand British Museum Ball, also known as the Pink Ball, on October 18 in London. She co-chaired the event with British Museum director Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE, and the Trustees of the British Museum. The ball was inspired by the colours and light of India, in conjunction with the exhibition ‘Ancient India: Living Traditions.’ Isha Ambani dazzles in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla zardozi outfit with emerald jewels from Nita Ambani.

Decoding Isha Ambani's Pink Ball look

For the Pink Ball, Isha Ambani donned a resplendent custom ensemble designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Epitomising old-world romance and modern refinement, she wore a blush pink chamois satin jacket and column skirt, crafted by over 35 artisans who spent 3,670 hours to create it.

The ensemble is intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi, featuring pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette. According to Isha's stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania, it is a one-of-a-kind ensemble, as it required a special technique where the designers, for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is typically used in gold.

The ensemble is an ode to craft and tradition, with a beautiful detail where the exquisite embroidery gracefully spills onto her shoes, a detail that is both delightful and harmonious.

Isha Ambani's stunning emerald jewels

Another stunning detail from Isha Ambani's Pink Ball look is her massive, stunning emerald jewels from her mother, Nita Ambani's personal collection. Sharing her thoughts on the jewels, Anaita wrote, “I’ve always loved the conversation between pink and green — romantic, regal, timeless. It became the perfect punctuation to a look that felt classic yet completely of today.”

Isha wore heart-shaped, double emerald earrings with a stunning necklace adorned with heart-shaped emerald stones. A statement ring adorned with a precious centre diamond and surrounded by emerald stones rounded off the jewels.

Meanwhile, for her hairdo, Isha opted to tie her tresses in a centre-parted half-up hairdo with twisted crown braids. As for her makeup, she chose darkened brows, shimmery pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and bedazzled pink nails.