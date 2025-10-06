Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani: Glam ethnic looks by Ambani ladies for Karwa Chauth 2025 inspo

Karwa Chauth 2025 celebrations will be observed on Friday, October 10. On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. If you're looking for some serious style inspiration to glam up your Karwa Chauth looks, you can't go wrong by taking inspiration from the Ambani ladies: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. This Karwa Chauth 2025, take fashion inspiration from the Ambani ladies.

From gorgeous red sarees and lehengas to vibrant pink and orange ethnic looks styled with statement jewellery pieces, the Ambani ladies know how to serve a traditional moment. Here are some stunning looks from the wardrobes of Ambani ladies for anyone looking to look stylish on Karwa Chauth, or even the festive season.

Nita Ambani

For the woman who loves to take the traditional route, this red Gujarati gharchola saree, designed by Anuradha Vakil and worn by Nita Ambani, is a perfect source of inspiration. It features detailed gold embroidery and stunning embellished patterns, which she styled with a neckpiece, jhumkas and bangles. Subtle makeup, a small red bindi, and hair tied in a bun adorned with a red flower made Nita Ambani look graceful as ever.

If you prefer a simpler, yet elegant, red ethnic look for Karwa Chauth celebrations, this sindoori red handwoven jamdhani banarasi silk saree from the design label Advaya should inspire your look. The Gandabherunda motifs, crafted in real gold and silver zari, add to its allure. Nita Ambani paired the drape with a matching blouse, gold-pearl studded earrings, a long temple necklace, bangles on her wrist, and a ring adorning her finger.

Radhika Merchant

For the woman who wants to do something hatke this Karwa Chauth, Radhika Merchant's red pre-stitched saree, paired with sharara pants and a long jacket by designer Anamika Khanna, should be the moodboard. The gold appliqué borders and floral embroidery add to its feminine charm. Radhika styled the ensemble with red lips, a centre-parted ponytail, a pearl necklace, matching earrings, and striking glam.

If you want to take the traditional route but in a different shade, this pink and orange bandhini lehenga, custom-designed by Manish Malhotra, is a great source of inspiration. She wore it with her mother’s vintage jewellery, temple jewellery adorning her braided hairdo, and a minimal amount of glam.

Shloka Mehta

Who said your wedding lehenga has to go to waste? Take inspiration from Shloka Mehta and champion sustainability this Karwa Chauth by re-wearing your wedding lehenga, just as she did for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony by changing its red undertone to pink and creating a fresh look. You can wear the ensemble with a statement necklace, mehndi, and striking makeup.

Another lehenga look from Shloka Mehta's wardrobe can be your Karwa Chauth inspiration. The bright red and green embroidered lehenga, paired with a bandhani dupatta, can be easily recreated. Like Shloka, tie your tresses in a braid and adorn them with a gajra. For jewellery, wear a Kundan and gold set.

Isha Ambani

Ditch red for Karwa Chauth and take inspiration from Isha Ambani's sequinned Sabyasachi saree for the auspicious festival. The drape will add elegance to your celebrations, and you can easily style it with a statement blouse, elegant crystal-adorned jewellery pieces, loose tresses, a touch of sindoor, and minimal glam.

Isha Ambani wears a Sabyasachi lehenga.

This maroon, velvet Sabyasachi lehenga is another great fashion inspo for your Karwa Chauth look. It is for the Indian women who love classic styles. The ensemble features intricate zardozi work decked with silver, salma-sitara, dabka and bullion. Like Isha, if you choose to wear a similar look, pair the lehenga with loose tresses, striking makeup, a statement necklace, and matching earrings.