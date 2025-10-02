Nita Ambani's silk saree steals the spotlight in a sea of gowns; Isha wears her mom's 25-year-old diamond ring. Watch

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani attended the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on October 1. While Nita Ambani ditched gowns for a traditional saree look in a sea of elegant red carpet dresses, Isha Ambani stole the spotlight with her eye-catching look paired with a stunning rose gold necklace. Let's decode their looks: Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani pose with Priyanka Chopra at the Bvlgari exhibition. (PTI)

Nita Ambani dazzles in a silk saree

Nita Ambani's saree look for the NMACC Bvlgari exhibition is a perfect example of when exquisite Indian craftsmanship meets high Italian jewellery. For the opening night of the event, where she also met with Priyanka Chopra, the philanthropist wore a black and silver handloom pachrangi saree. She paired the ensemble with striking jewels.

The pachrangi saree features intricate Chevron detailing and a Banarasi gold zari border. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Swadesh. Nita Ambani paired the saree with a rani pink silk blouse by designer Manish Malhotra, letting the pallu sit on the shoulder and fall in a floor-grazing length. As for the jewels, she chose emerald earrings from her own jewellery collection, and a rare Bvlgari Serpenti Rainforest bracelet encrusted with emeralds and diamonds.

Isha Ambani's rare rose gold necklace

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani attended the exhibition in an Ashi Studio dress. However, it is her striking rose gold necklace that deserves a special mention. It is the exquisite Serpenti Divine Monsoon necklace crafted in rose gold and featuring tanzanites, tourmalines, rubies, and diamonds. Praising the jewels, fashion critic and influencer, Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram, “Heart of the Ocean, who? Isha's rose gold necklace needs a movie on its own.”

Isha continued her signature tradition of wearing jewels from her mother's collection, pairing the rose gold piece with a vintage yellow diamond Bvlgari ring Nita Ambani had bought in New York over 25 years ago.

As for the Ashi Studio gown, it has a plunging U neckline, a sleeveless design, a corseted bodice hugging her frame, and a flowy skirt with a train sweeping the floor at the back. She left her tresses loose with the gown, and for the glam, chose blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and shimmery pink eye shadow.