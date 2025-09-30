Aishwarya Rai owns the ramp for L’Oreal in Paris wearing Manish Malhotra sherwani studded with thousands of diamonds

Wake up, people. Aishwarya Rai is back in Paris, where she walked the ramp for L'Oréal Paris during their show at Paris Fashion Week. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai takes over Paris in style with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, wears dark blue pantsuit that's right on trend) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks for L'Oreal Paris show "Liberte, Egalite, Sororite" (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), as part of the Paris Fashion Week. (AFP)

The actor dressed up in a bold and elegant reimagined sherwani look, designed by Manish Malhotra. Let's dive into the details that went into designing her ensemble and the glam she chose for the runway.

Aishwarya Rai opens for L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week

It's Paris Fashion Week again, and Aishwarya Rai is back! The actor made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador for the beauty giant L'Oréal. She wore a custom-made, indigo-coloured ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, which reimagines the Indian sherwani through an androgynous couture lens. According to the designer, it is rooted in heritage menswear and serves modern sensuality.

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's runway look

According to Manish Malhotra, the indigo sherwani features 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, layered diamond scallops cascading down the back like an extravagant necklace, and diamond-studded animal brooches. “[The] necklace recalls the opulence of a nau lakha haar,” the designer wrote in an Instagram post.

The sherwani jacket features a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline, front diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side and front sliots, and a body-hugging silhouette. She paired it with matching flared pants, high heels, dainty diamond ear studs, and statement diamond rings.

With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft, blowout waves, she opted for her signature bold red lips, sleek eyeliner, subtle pink eyeshadow, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, bronzed cheekbones, and soft contouring for a glamorous look.

How did the internet react?

Diet Sabya could not stop gushing over Aishwarya's runway look and walk. “THE BEND AND SNAP. The NAMASTE. The pose. The atti. The red lip. The sheer panache. This isn’t a selfie star — this is a global phenomenon, babes. Every move is muscle memory, every glance a masterclass. Sorry to your fave…they simply don’t have this in their DNA,” they wrote.

A fan commented, “That face card has no upper limit, my god.” Another wrote, “Praise to the mother.” Bhumi Pednekar fangirled over Aishwarya and wrote, “Queeeeen.”

Someone commented, “There is only one Aishwarya! There will never be another like her! No one has this aura, consistency to eat, and star power! No one! The classic Namaste, the walk, the presence! God really is a woman.”