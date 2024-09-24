Alia Bhatt slays Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal in metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta
Alia Bhatt walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal. She wore a metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta for her Paris ramp debut.
Newly minted global ambassador Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week. Alia strutted the runway with Andie MacDowell as they presented creations during the show "Walk Your Worth" at Palais Garnier. Apart from Alia, Bollywood starlet Aishwarya also graced the runway.
(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week: Fans say 'face card is lethal' but call her red balloon dress great disservice)
Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week ramp debut for L'Oréal Paris
Alia Bhatt slayed her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week in a Gaurav Gupta creation. The actor wore a metal breastplate and black velvet pants from the designer's 2024 couture collection Arunodaya. The look garnered praise from her fans. One netizen posted on X, “She’s walking the ramp like she’s been doing it for years with so much confidence and elegance.” Another complimented her ensemble and wrote, “This is one of her best looks.”
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Gaurav Gupta look
Alia swapped the traditional blouse or corset top for a breastplate as she walked the ramp at Palais Garnier. The metal top imitates a female torso, adding an extra oomph factor with feminine elegance. It features a strapless design, metal embellishments on the bust, an asymmetric hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette.
Alia paired the breastplate with black pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a fitted silhouette on the thighs cascading into a flared ruffled hem. The pants added a retro aesthetic to Alia's glamorous breastplate.
Meanwhile, for the accessories, Alia chose black peep-toe block heel pumps and statement jewels, including rings in both hands and silver chainlink dangling earrings. For the glam, the actor chose darkened brows, silver eye shadow on the corners highlighted with pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and metallic silver nails. She rounded off the look with side-parted loose tresses styled in soft waves.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.