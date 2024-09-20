Alia Bhatt refused to sit for two hours for her wedding makeup, reveals she has Attention Deficit Disorder

It's no secret that Alia Bhatt has always been team minimal makeup. The actor never shies away from embracing her natural skin in a subtle no-makeup makeup look. In an interview with Allure magazine, she revealed that she is also not a fan of sitting too long on the makeup chair because of Attention Deficit Disorder. What's done fast is best! She applied the same rule for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt opted for minimal makeup on her wedding day.

Alia Bhatt says she refused to sit for two hours for makeup on her wedding day

Alia told Allure that on her wedding day, her makeup artist, Puneet B. Saini, asked her to give her two hours to do her makeup. However, the actor refused the request because she has ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder). “On my wedding day, my makeup artist, Puneet [B. Saini] was like, ‘Alia, this time, you need to give me two hours.’ I told her, ‘You’ve lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill.’ ”

Alia Bhatt's beauty priorities are comfort and speed

Though the actor experiments with her makeup during photoshoots and movies, Alia told Allure magazine that her usual beauty mantra is “whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast.” The mother-of-one revealed that she wants her makeup looks to be ‘accessible and simple.’ She added, “It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADD and don’t have interest in investing too much time.”

What is ADD?

Attention deficit disorder (ADD) is a type of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In this chronic condition, an individual has trouble focusing and experiences difficulty in attending to and following instructions but is not hyperactive.

How does Alia Bhatt define beauty?

In the interview, Alia also reflected on what is her definition of beauty. She said, “Beauty is truly what you perceive of yourself. When they say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, that’s one way to look at it. But I genuinely feel beauty really lies within the eyes of yourself…The way you perceive yourself is the way you project.”

On the work front

Alia will be next seen in Vasant Bala's Jigra, produced by Dharma Movies and Eternal Sunshine Production. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Vedang Raina.