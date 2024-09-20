Alia Bhatt on why Karan Johar made her wear chiffon sarees for Rocky Aur Rani: Need to make sarees cool

Alia Bhatt and her love for sarees is not unknown. The actor recently gave an interview to Allure magazine, where she talked about her love for the drape and why she wore so many sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt on why Karan Johar made her wear chiffon sarees for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a conversation with Allure, Alia Bhatt revealed that Karan Johar wanted young girls to think sarees are cool after watching her in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Karan Johar [the film's director] said, ‘I want you to only wear saris in the film, and we need to make a saree cool. Young girls should be like, 'Oh, I only want to wear a saree,’ ” the actor said.

Alia had worn chiffon sarees throughout Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the film's release, the actor and Manish Malhotra, who styled her in the film, put the collection for sale online. The ensembles were sold out within minutes, and many replicas started flooding the markets.

Why does Alia Bhatt love sarees?

In the interview with Allure magazine, Alia said that she feels her most comfortable in a saree. “It’s such a timeless garment, and I really feel my most comfortable in it. It has been made especially for our climate because you’re free and comfortable, and it looks so elegant, chic, and glamorous—everything at the same time,” she said.

Alia Bhatt loves wearing sarees.

The statement stands true because the actor has chosen the traditional garment for many special moments in her life. Alia traded the traditional lehenga for a gorgeous ivory Sabyasachi saree on her wedding day. She married Ranbir Kapoor in a hand-embroidered organza saree. Later, she rewore the drape to attend the National Film Awards 2023, where she received the Best Actress award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia wore the nine yards for her second stint at the Met Gala. She wore a mint green floral saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee to fashion's biggest night. The exquisite ensemble featured a 23-foot-long train hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading, and gemstones.