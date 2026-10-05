Burping all the time? Gastroenterologist shares warning signs that could indicate a serious problem

A loud belch after a meal can feel relieving, easing that uncomfortable sense of fullness. But what if you find yourself burping repeatedly throughout the day? Could it be linked to your eating habits, or is there some other cause that requires your attention?

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Dr. Sandip Pal, senior consultant in interventional gastroenterology and hepatology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, shared that frequent burping can sometimes be a clue to an underlying problem. He said, "Most people think burping is swallowed air escaping, which it often is. But as a clinical practitioner, I see patients every week for whom frequent burping isn't a quirk of eating too fast. It's the first visible clue to something happening much deeper in the digestive tract.”

He also cautioned that persistent, bothersome belching should not be ignored. The expert simplified what can contribute to frequent burping, which warning signs to watch for, and why treatment depends on the cause.

What can cause frequent burping? The gastroenterologist emphasised that burping is usually a normal bodily function. “Drinking, eating too fast, or talking can cause burping,” he said. “This happens because you swallow air while doing these activities. Most people burp roughly around 30 times a day."

Can certain foods and drinks contribute to gas? The doctor listed carbonated beverages, alcohol, and gas-producing foods such as beans, onions, cabbage, and broccoli.

Aside from food, stress and anxiety can also contribute to frequent burping. The doctor described a type of belching called supragastric belching (SGB): “Supragastric Belching (SGB) is when you swallow air unconsciously and push it back out before it reaches the stomach.”

He also discussed aerophagia, which involves swallowing excessive amounts of air, sometimes unconsciously or as a result of nervous habits. This can lead to bloating, abdominal distension, and the subsequent release of gas.