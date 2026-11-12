Skip the basic lehenga: 5 modern wedding guest outfits

I have a school friend's wedding to attend this month, and I've reached that familiar stage of wedding preparations where the invitation is sorted, the dates are blocked, but the outfit is still a giant question mark. Corset skirt, sequin saree or lehenga? 5 trending outfit ideas for wedding guests (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Do I wear a corset top with a satin skirt? Go all out with a sequin saree? Pick a beautiful lehenga? Or finally give in to the charm of a farshi salwar suit? I have considered all four options, mentally styled each one and still haven't made a decision.

If you're also staring at your wardrobe wondering what to wear to your next wedding celebration, you're not alone. Wedding guest dressing comes with its own set of dilemmas. You want to look festive without being overdressed, feel comfortable without looking underdressed and, ideally, find something you can wear again.

So, I've put together five outfit ideas I'd genuinely consider for a friend's wedding. Whether your style leans towards contemporary silhouettes or traditional Indian wear, there's plenty of inspiration to work with.

1. A corset top with a satin skirt for contemporary glamour This combination is high on my wedding outfit shortlist. A structured corset top paired with a fluid satin skirt strikes a lovely balance between modern and elegant. It feels dressed up without being another conventional lehenga.

You can experiment with a fitted embroidered corset, a draped satin blouse or a sculpted strapless design. Pair it with a high-waisted maxi skirt in a complementary shade for a coordinated look.

For colours, think champagne, wine, chocolate brown, black, deep burgundy or muted gold. If you prefer something more playful, try contrasting shades such as a black corset with a jewel-toned skirt.

How I'd style it: Add statement earrings, a delicate bracelet and pointed heels. Keep the hairstyle sleek, perhaps with a low bun or soft waves. If the skirt has a dramatic drape, let it take centre stage.

What to shop for: Satin maxi skirts, corset tops, embellished bustiers and draped evening skirts.

2. A sequin saree for a little main-character energy Sometimes, you just want to wear something that catches the light every time you move. That's where a sequin saree comes in.

It's a great option for a cocktail evening, reception or sangeet, especially if you want the elegance of a saree with a more glamorous finish. You could choose an all-over sequin design or one with embellishment concentrated along the border and pallu.

If you're worried about a heavily embellished saree feeling uncomfortable, look for lightweight fabric bases such as georgette or chiffon. Pre-draped versions can also make getting ready considerably easier.

How I'd style it: A simple sleeveless or strappy blouse, statement earrings and a pair of metallic heels. I'd keep the necklace optional, because a sequin saree already brings plenty of sparkle.

What to shop for: Sequin sarees, pre-draped sarees, embellished blouses and metallic accessories.

3. An elegant lehenga for the traditional wedding celebration You can experiment with trends all you like, but a beautiful lehenga still has its own charm. It's one of those outfits that instantly feels appropriate for a traditional wedding ceremony, particularly if you enjoy dressing up.

The trick is to find one that doesn't feel too heavy or predictable. Instead of automatically reaching for a densely embroidered red lehenga, explore pastel shades, jewel tones, floral embroidery, tonal embellishments and interesting blouse silhouettes.

A lighter lehenga with delicate zari, mirror work or thread embroidery can look just as festive as a heavily embellished one. You can also experiment with a contemporary blouse, such as a corset-inspired design, to give the traditional silhouette a modern update.

How I'd style it: Choose a dupatta drape that feels secure and comfortable. Add traditional earrings, a statement ring and embellished juttis. If the lehenga is heavily detailed, keep the jewellery relatively understated.

What to shop for: Embroidered lehengas, lightweight silk lehengas, floral dupattas and contemporary lehenga blouses.

4. A farshi salwar suit for old-school elegance This one deserves more attention. Farshi salwar suits have a beautiful, dramatic silhouette, with their wide, flowing bottoms and elegant traditional appeal. They feel like a refreshing alternative to the lehenga-and-saree circuit.

If you love Indian wear but don't necessarily want another heavily embellished outfit, a farshi salwar suit could be a lovely choice. Look for a well-fitted kurta, voluminous farshi bottoms and a dupatta that complements the overall silhouette.

You can choose from fabrics such as georgette, chiffon, silk blends and lightweight tissue, depending on the occasion and the amount of structure you prefer. Embroidered borders, delicate zari work and tonal detailing can make the outfit feel festive without overwhelming it.

How I'd style it: I'd pair it with traditional juttis, statement jhumkas and a small potli bag. A neat bun or soft, open hair would work beautifully. Keep the dupatta drape comfortable so you can move around freely.

What to shop for: Farshi salwar sets, embroidered kurtas, wide-leg salwar bottoms, festive dupattas and juttis.

5. An embroidered sharara set for effortless festive dressing If none of the above feels quite right, a sharara set is a good middle ground. It has the festive appeal of traditional Indian wear, but the coordinated kurta-and-bottom combination can feel easier to style than a lehenga or saree.

You can choose a short kurta with flared sharara bottoms for a more dramatic look, or a longer, flowing kurta for something softer. Delicate embroidery, mirror work, sequins and scalloped dupattas can make the outfit wedding-ready.

For a daytime function, pastel shades and lighter embellishments work well. For an evening celebration, consider deeper colours such as plum, emerald, wine or midnight blue.

How I'd style it: Add a pair of statement earrings, a small clutch and embellished footwear. If the outfit has a heavily embroidered neckline, skip the necklace and let the detailing stand out.

What to shop for: Embroidered sharara sets, silk-blend kurta sets, flared trousers and festive dupattas.

Which outfit should you wear to each wedding function? Still unsure? The occasion can help narrow down your options. Here's a quick guide:

Wedding function Outfit idea Styling direction Mehendi or daytime celebration Embroidered sharara set Pastels, floral details and juttis Engagement or cocktail party Corset top with satin skirt Sleek hair and statement earrings Sangeet Sequin saree Lightweight drape and metallic heels Wedding ceremony Embroidered lehenga Traditional jewellery and a secure dupatta Reception or evening celebration Farshi salwar suit Elegant accessories and a structured potli

A few things to check before buying your wedding outfit A beautiful outfit photograph can be tempting, but remember that you'll probably be wearing it for several hours. Before buying, check a few practical details:

Fabric and lining: Satin, georgette, tissue and silk blends can all look different in person. Check the composition and lining rather than relying on the product photograph.

Fit: Pay attention to corset measurements, blouse sizing, waistbands and skirt lengths.

Weight: Heavy embroidery can become uncomfortable during long celebrations.

Movement: Make sure you can sit, walk, climb stairs and dance without constantly adjusting your outfit.

Rewear potential: Consider whether you can style the blouse, skirt, dupatta or accessories separately for another occasion. I'm still torn between a corset top with a satin skirt, a glamorous sequin saree and a farshi salwar suit for my school friend's wedding. The lehenga is tempting, too, which isn't exactly helping my decision-making.

But perhaps that's the fun of wedding dressing. You get to experiment with silhouettes, revisit traditional styles and try something you wouldn't necessarily wear on an ordinary day.

My only rule? Pick an outfit that makes you feel good, photographs beautifully and lets you enjoy the celebrations. After all, the goal is to dance at your friend's wedding, not spend the entire evening worrying about whether your dupatta is slipping.

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