For many people across the country, commuting on a two-wheeler is part of everyday life. However, with every ride, the eyes are exposed to dust, pollution, wind, sunlight and tiny airborne particles.

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“While we often remember to clean our face and hands after reaching home, our eyes tend to be overlooked. A little attention after a ride can help prevent irritation and protect our vision,” shared Dr Deepanjali Arya, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Noida, with HT Lifestyle.

She went on to list five ways in which one can protect their eyes while commuting on a bike on a daily basis. They are presented as follows.

1. Resist the urge to rub your eyes According to Dr Arya, this is probably the most important thing to remember. Dust and small particles can settle on the surface of the eye or beneath the eyelids. Rubbing may cause friction and even scratch the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye.

“If your eyes feel itchy or gritty, wash your hands first and avoid rubbing them,” she advised.

2. Clean your eyes gently If a biker feels that dust has entered their eyes, they should gently rinse their eyes with clean water or sterile saline.

“Avoid using rose water, homemade preparations or other substances suggested as quick remedies. If irritation continues despite rinsing, an ophthalmologist should examine the eye to rule out a retained foreign particle or corneal injury,” shared Dr Arya, adding that lubricating eye drops can also help relieve dryness and irritation.