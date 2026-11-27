Sushi is a dish that can be prepared in many ways, with the freshness of the ingredients and simplicity of preparation enhancing its flavours. Taking to Instagram on November 16, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared her take on the recipe that uses black chickpeas as the source of protein.

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Kirti named her version of the dish chana sushi and shared the macros of the recipe in the caption. According to her, each sushi roll contains only about 260 calories along with 12 grams of protein, 34 grams of carbohydrates and nine grams of fat; a delicious, filling dish that does not make one compromise on their diet.

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for a single roll of chana sushi. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.