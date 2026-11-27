American singer Katy Perry has given fans a glimpse of her romantic European getaway with boyfriend and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 42-year-old singer recently shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, offering a look at their holiday, which included a luxurious overnight train journey from Paris to Venice. Katy Perry shared glimpses of her romantic European getaway with Justin Trudeau. (Instagram/katyperry) more

According to The Times, Perry and Trudeau, 54, travelled aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, where they reportedly had an entire private carriage to themselves for the £80,000 journey, which lasted approximately 24 hours.

Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romantic getaway Taking to Instagram on November 25, Perry shared a series of photographs and videos from their European holiday, captioning the post, “the bob’s Euro debut”, referring to her new hairstyle.

The pictures showed the couple exploring Christmas markets, playing cards over dinner and enjoying a game of backgammon.

(Also read: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a chic couple, pack on PDA at Tribeca Festival red carpet)

Perry also shared a video of herself relaxing in a bathtub aboard the moving train, with the European countryside visible through the window.

In another video, the singer was seen walking through the train's corridor wearing a blush pink corset minidress, while Trudeau wore a cream tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie.

The holiday album also featured a selfie of the couple with French President Emmanuel Macron.

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