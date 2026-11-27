Republican candidate Mike Cheokas has temporarily halted his campaign for Georgia's House of Representatives following the deaths of two members of his campaign team in a fatal road accident. Two members of Republican candidate Mike Cheokas’s campaign team died in a Wednesday night crash. more

The victims, identified as Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, died in a car crash on Wednesday evening while travelling home for Thanksgiving. The two volunteers had spent the day canvassing neighbourhoods, knocking on doors and encouraging residents to support Cheokas, as per Newsweek.

Cheokas, who is contesting Georgia's House District 151 against Democratic rival Ethan Wolfe, announced on Facebook that all campaign activities would be suspended until after the weekend to allow colleagues and supporters to grieve.

Mike Cheokas expresses grief over two aides' death Expressing his sorrow, Cheokas said the tragedy had left his entire campaign team devastated, while acknowledging that the families of the two young men were facing an even greater loss.

"Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event. However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward," he wrote.

He also stressed that the election campaign could wait, adding that "politics is not a priority this time".

Wolfe shared Cheokas's statement on social media and expressed solidarity with the Republican candidate, accompanying the post with a simple message: “People over politics.”