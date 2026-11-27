Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.
Trump pays tribute to Florida detective Alan Smith killed in Thanksgiving highway crash: ‘It was a horrific’
Palm Beach County sheriff’s Detective Alan Smith was killed on duty Thanksgiving morning when a wrong-way vehicle struck his SUV on I-95.
President Donald Trump has expressed his condolences to the family of a Florida sheriff's detective who lost his life in a tragic wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving Day.
Detective Alan Smith of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided with his Ford Expedition. The crash occurred at approximately 5:08 a.m. while Smith was on duty.
Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump remembered Smith as a highly respected law enforcement officer with specialized expertise in explosives.
"I just want to pay my respects to the family of a great police officer, an expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty," Trump said.
The President also described the driver involved in the collision as "a really drunk driver."
“It was a horrific accident on 95 and going very fast. It was a drunk driver, really drunk driver. He was going on the opposite side of the highway, if you can believe it, and so it’s a terrible thing that happened,” he added.
Driver arrested on multiple charges
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez in connection with the fatal incident. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Martinez was taken into custody at St. Mary's Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said Martinez was driving a white Chevrolet Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 when his vehicle struck Smith's gray Ford Expedition, which was traveling southbound.
Following the arrest, the Florida Highway Patrol said Martinez would be booked into the Palm Beach County jail on eight charges after being released from the hospital.
The charges include vehicular homicide, DUI causing death, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended or revoked license resulting in death.
"This is a tragedy that shouldn't have happened. This suspect was arrested three previous times for DUI. His license was currently revoked for 10 years. He shouldn't have been driving a car at all, so part of our investigation is gonna determine how he was driving the car he was driving and how he got access to that vehicle," said Maj. Kevin Strickland, FHP.
The department also revealed that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office personnel participated in the arrest, placing Martinez in the same handcuffs previously carried by Smith.
Sheriff's office remembers Smith's service
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described Smith's death as a devastating loss, highlighting his nearly two decades of service and dedication to the community.
Smith joined the department in 2007 and became part of its Bomb Squad in 2012. He also worked as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, focusing on explosives-related investigations.
"Alan was much more than a law enforcement officer and Bomb Technician," the department wrote in its tribute on Facebook.
Smith was also a college professor and lifelong learner who was working toward completing his doctoral degree. His colleagues remembered him for his commitment to education, mentorship and professional development.
FBI Director pays tribute
FBI Director Kash Patel also honored Smith, noting his connection to the FBI's explosives training program.
"Our hearts are with the family of Detective Alan Smith who was killed in the line of duty today after almost 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office," Patel wrote on X.
He added that Smith had graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and described his career as a long and decorated record of service to the country.
A family and community left behind
Smith's greatest pride, according to the sheriff's office, was his family. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their 14-year-old son, Alexander.
Authorities said Smith was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center following the collision, where he was pronounced dead. Martinez was also hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The sheriff's office said Smith's legacy would live on through his service, knowledge, compassion and dedication to others, remembering him not only as an an accomplished detective but also as a devoted husband, father, educator and mentor.