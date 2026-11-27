That leaves three deadlines falling before a new government is likely to take office: the December 11 expiry of a US Treasury license that lets Serbia's only refiner keep operating, the December 20 budget cutoff and the December 31 end of the Russian gas contract. Missing them could block new capital spending and leave gas supplies uncertain as winter begins.

But one month in, the movement still has not nominated a prime minister or a cabinet, and its official stance on key domestic and foreign policies remains unclear.

Student-backed candidates won the October 25 parliamentary election in a landslide, ousting longtime populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and capping nearly two years of anti-corruption protests.

Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly Aleksandar Cupic signs a document calling for presidential elections to be held on December 27. (REUTERS)

Serbia's student-led movement may not form a government until the new year, officials said this week, raising the risk that the country will not pass its budget on time and may not have a prime minister soon as it seeks to extend a vital gas supply deal with Russia .

Oliver Toskovic, a Student List parliamentary deputy, said the movement has a "backbone" of a government, and that it would cut the number of ministries from the current 25.

"As for the deadline, the idea is not to appoint a government hastily, but to carefully review every decision. My impression is that there is a chance we will have a government by the year's-end," Toskovic told Belgrade's NIN weekly on Thursday.

Parliament convened on November 17 and appointed Student List lawmaker Aleksandar Cupic as speaker. He will also serve as interim president until the presidential election on December 27.

But Jovo Bakic, the head of the Student List parliamentary faction, said this week that a government would not be formed until the second half of December at the earliest.

Under the constitution, the Student List has until February 15 to form a government, or a new parliamentary election must be called.

Budget cutoff looms If Parliament misses the December 20 cutoff for the 2027 budget, Serbia, an EU membership candidate, will face three months of temporary financing from January 1.

"Almost certainly there will be temporary financing, even if there’s a government sometime in December," Bakic told Serbia's Masina portal this week.

Djordje Djukic, an economist and lecturer at Belgrade University, said moving to temporary financing carries less risk than rushing a budget.

"The lesser mistake is to go to temporary financing, with an explanation of why that is so, and then form a strong government,” Djukic said.

Russian gas deal The gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom is especially contentious as Russia seeks to maintain influence over Belgrade, its historic ally.

Serbia relies on Russia for around 80% of its natural gas needs, buying it at a discounted price through the TurkStream pipeline via Bulgaria. While this arrangement saves Serbia hundreds of millions of euros each year, it leaves the country exposed to contract renewals and transit risks.

Last year, Serbia joined the EU's joint gas-purchasing mechanism. It also imports gas from Azerbaijan via the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector and plans to build a pipeline to North Macedonia to secure access to liquefied natural gas from Greece.

Talks are ongoing between Serbia's state-run Srbijagas utility and Gazprom, but no volumes or duration have been announced.

Last week, Aleksandar Vulin, a Vucic ally and the head of Srbijagas’ supervisory board, said he expects an extension of the gas arrangement past December 31, but that it could be a "cautious extension."

"Moscow first wants to see who will form the new Serbian government and what kind of policy it will pursue," Vulin told Russia's RT Balkan TV.

Since the October election, leading Student List figures have said the movement will not impose sanctions on Russia and wants energy ties to continue on favourable terms, while prioritising the fight against corruption and organised crime, institutional reform and EU alignment.

They have also said they see Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, as an integral part of the country.

Serbia's only refinery, NIS, is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, and its US license runs until December 11. Hungarian oil company MOL is negotiating to buy the majority stake in NIS, but nothing is finalised.