Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a 26-year-old pregnant prisoner who escaped from custody while being transported back to a correctional facility after a prenatal medical appointment in Albuquerque on Wednesday, November 25. Rebecca Taylor, pregnant prisoner who escaped in New Mexico. (Facebook/New Mexico Corrections Department) more Rebecca Taylor allegedly took control of a corrections vehicle during a stop at a fast-food restaurant and drove away, prompting a multi-agency search across the Albuquerque area. The New Mexico Corrections Department confirmed the escape and said officers were following leads to locate her. "During transport, Taylor was able to take control of the vehicle and drive away," the department said in a statement.

Taylor was being taken from Albuquerque to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, approximately 80 miles away, when she escaped. She was travelling with another female inmate and a team of three correctional officers.

Pregnant prisoner escaped during Whataburger stop According to a report by Koat News, the transport team stopped at a Whataburger restaurant near 98th Street NW in Albuquerque at around 11:35 am local time to get food. Taylor allegedly unbuckled her seat belt, moved from the back seat to the driver's seat and drove away in the Dodge Journey SUV. She was not restrained during the journey because of her pregnancy, according to corrections department spokesperson Brittany Roembach. The second inmate managed to exit the vehicle and was taken back into custody. Authorities later located the abandoned corrections vehicle around 12:30 pm near Crestview Drive in southwest Albuquerque using its GPS system. Taylor was not inside. Her orange prison jumpsuit was subsequently found near 98th Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard. A transport cellphone was also recovered near Alamosa Park and handed over to New Mexico State Police.

Multiple agencies join search for escaped inmate The New Mexico Corrections Department said multiple search teams were following leads and checking Greyhound buses, Amtrak trains and other public transportation options.