Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
US storm brings severe flooding, power outages on Thanksgiving; Midwest and Northeast hit - Watch
A powerful storm swept across parts of the Midwest and Northeast US on Thanksgiving, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.
A powerful Thanksgiving Day storm swept across parts of the northeastern and midwestern United States on Thursday, November 26.
The storm brought torrential rain, strong winds and coastal flooding that disrupted holiday travel, left nearly 900,000 customers without electricity and forced the postponement of New York City's annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The storm affected several states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Missouri, with flooded roads, stranded motorists and flight disruptions reported across the country.
Deep Dive
Nearly 900,000 electricity customers across the Midwest and Northeast were without power by Thursday evening, according to PowerOutage.us. Pennsylvania reported more than 200,000 outages, Virginia had over 150,000, and Missouri recorded more than 100,000.
More than 2,000 flights to or from US destinations were delayed and over 420 cancelled by Thursday evening, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, as thousands of Americans travelled for the Thanksgiving holiday.
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Thanksgiving storm brings damaging winds, heavy rain: Watch
New York flooding prompts emergency warnings
New York City was among the areas affected by the storm, with heavy rainfall, high winds and rising tides causing flooding in several neighbourhoods.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning that two people had to be rescued from their vehicles after becoming stranded in floodwaters. He urged residents to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flooded areas.
"We want to remind everyone to stay safe and there is no destination worth your safety," Mamdani said.
The New York City Emergency Management Department's Thanksgiving weather advisory warned residents about heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding.
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The city received between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain on Thanksgiving, with some locations recording up to 3 inches, according to the Associated Press. Central Park experienced wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, while LaGuardia Airport recorded gusts of 56 mph.
The weather conditions also forced Macy's to postpone its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday, November 28. The decision was made because of concerns that strong winds could make it unsafe to operate the event's giant balloons between Manhattan's skyscrapers.
The postponement was confirmed in the New York City government's event announcement.
Coastal flooding disrupts roads and holiday travel
Flooding affected coastal communities from North Carolina to New Jersey, with emergency crews responding to stranded motorists and road closures.
Several major routes were affected.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties on Wednesday night, November 25, as the state prepared for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and coastal flooding.
The declaration, detailed in the New Jersey Governor's Office announcement, allowed state agencies to coordinate emergency response and take necessary measures to protect residents.
In New Jersey, a section of US Route 30 leading into Atlantic City was closed in both directions because of flooding. Local police urged motorists to avoid affected roads and not drive around barricades.
With flooding and strong winds disrupting holiday travel, authorities urged residents to follow local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary journeys.