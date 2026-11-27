The storm affected several states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania , Virginia and Missouri, with flooded roads, stranded motorists and flight disruptions reported across the country.

The storm brought torrential rain, strong winds and coastal flooding that disrupted holiday travel, left nearly 900,000 customers without electricity and forced the postponement of New York City's annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Pedestrians wear ponchos in Times Square during inclement weather in New York. (Bloomberg)

A powerful Thanksgiving Day storm swept across parts of the northeastern and midwestern United States on Thursday, November 26.

Why was the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed?

Why was the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed?

Why did the Thanksgiving storm cause severe coastal flooding?

Why did the Thanksgiving storm cause severe coastal flooding?

How many flights were delayed or cancelled by the Thanksgiving storm, and how many customers lost power?

How many flights were delayed or cancelled by the Thanksgiving storm, and how many customers lost power?

More than 2,000 flights to or from US destinations were delayed and over 420 cancelled by Thursday evening, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, as thousands of Americans travelled for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nearly 900,000 electricity customers across the Midwest and Northeast were without power by Thursday evening, according to PowerOutage.us. Pennsylvania reported more than 200,000 outages, Virginia had over 150,000, and Missouri recorded more than 100,000.

New York flooding prompts emergency warnings New York City was among the areas affected by the storm, with heavy rainfall, high winds and rising tides causing flooding in several neighbourhoods.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning that two people had to be rescued from their vehicles after becoming stranded in floodwaters. He urged residents to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flooded areas.

"We want to remind everyone to stay safe and there is no destination worth your safety," Mamdani said.

The New York City Emergency Management Department's Thanksgiving weather advisory warned residents about heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding.

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The city received between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain on Thanksgiving, with some locations recording up to 3 inches, according to the Associated Press. Central Park experienced wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, while LaGuardia Airport recorded gusts of 56 mph.

The weather conditions also forced Macy's to postpone its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday, November 28. The decision was made because of concerns that strong winds could make it unsafe to operate the event's giant balloons between Manhattan's skyscrapers.

The postponement was confirmed in the New York City government's event announcement.

Coastal flooding disrupts roads and holiday travel Flooding affected coastal communities from North Carolina to New Jersey, with emergency crews responding to stranded motorists and road closures.

Several major routes were affected.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties on Wednesday night, November 25, as the state prepared for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and coastal flooding.

The declaration, detailed in the New Jersey Governor's Office announcement, allowed state agencies to coordinate emergency response and take necessary measures to protect residents.

In New Jersey, a section of US Route 30 leading into Atlantic City was closed in both directions because of flooding. Local police urged motorists to avoid affected roads and not drive around barricades.

With flooding and strong winds disrupting holiday travel, authorities urged residents to follow local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary journeys.