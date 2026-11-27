US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend next month's G20 summit in Florida if he wanted to, but expressed doubt that the Russian leader would travel to the United States for the December 14-15 meeting. Trump says Putin can attend G20 summit in Florida if he wants. (AFP) more

"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Florida, where he was celebrating the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump acknowledged that Putin's presence could face opposition from some participants but said he would personally welcome the Russian leader.

"Some people wouldn't like him to come, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump said, adding that he doubted Putin himself would want to attend.

"If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," the US president said.