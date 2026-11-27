The role of the Trump administration in the return of Jensen Huang as the Nvidia boss, after his brief ouster over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, has raised questions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Reuters) more When Jensen Huang's return was announced on Monday, November 23, Trump had said in an interview with CNBC that he "convinced" the board of Nvidia that Huang leading Nvidia posed no national security risk. The board said that they reinstated Huang after assurances from officials in the Trump administration about Huang. Trump has since said that Jensen Huang has been "exonerated" by a “pretty good investigation.” Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly played a key role in bringing back Huang, said that Huang was not under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Deep Dive What was in Marco Rubio’s memo about Jensen Huang? Why did the Justice Department never see Rubio’s memo on Jensen Huang? Did U.S. intelligence find that Alice Huang was directed to spy on Jensen Huang?

Furthermore, on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even considered invoking a special wartime law to reinstate Huang if the board failed to do so. The Pentagon has denied it.

But the Trump administration's urgency to clear Jensen Huang's name from the suspected Chinese spy controversy has come as a surprise. Especially as it was the Trump administration's intelligence department that first flagged Jensen Huang's relationship with suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, as a possible national security risk. Justice Department 'never saw' Rubio's memo on Jensen Huang The US intelligence investigation of Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang first came to light after a memo from the US Secret Service was leaked to the media. According to a New York Times report on November 13, Rubio, who oversaw the memo, rewrote it in stronger terms to emphasise the seriousness of the matter to the Trump administration. It was the memo that eventually led to Jensen Huang's brief ouster and wiped away over $700 billion from Nvidia's market cap. However, the Department of Justice reportedly "never saw" that memo even as it decided not to investigate Jensen Huang. The Daily Mail reports, citing two sources in the Justice Department, that the memo never reached the department.