Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine has information that Russia is planning a new mass strike on the country. It was the second warning from him this week. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a new Russian mass strike on Ukraine. (AFP) more

"Unfortunately, we have information about a new mass strike being prepared by the Russians," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, as per Reuters.

“In the coming days, please pay attention to the alarms of missile threats. And in Russia, they should know that we will rebuild what is ours and retaliate against every Russian strike.”

According to Reuters, Russian forces have been attacking Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities almost non-stop, day and night, since September.