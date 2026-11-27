Gadi Eisenkot has secured a preliminary coalition agreement with Israel's left-wing Democrats party, giving his effort to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu another boost after an inconclusive election. The agreement was announced on Thursday, November 26, following a brief dispute over Eisenkot's separate talks with Netanyahu's Likud party. Gadi Eisenkot's party and Israel's left-wing Democrats have agreed to a coalition deal as he works to form a government. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) (AFP) more

The deal brings together Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party and the faction led by Yair Golan. According to Reuters, the Democrats had temporarily suspended negotiations earlier this week because they were unhappy with Yashar exploring the possibility of a unity government with Likud.

After further discussions, both parties agreed in principle to work together to form the next government.

Democrats to receive four ministerial positions Under the proposed agreement, the Democrats will receive four ministerial portfolios, covering public security, labour and social affairs, communications, and culture and sport. The party will also receive parliamentary positions.

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The public security portfolio is particularly significant because it is currently held by far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir under Netanyahu's government.

Reacting to the agreement, Golan wrote on X, "We promised the people that we would replace Netanyahu and defend democracy. And that is what we will do."

He also called on other parties to complete their negotiations and form a government as soon as possible.

Eisenkot still faces challenge of securing majority Despite the agreement, Eisenkot still needs additional support to secure control of the 120-member Knesset. Reuters reported that his presumed bloc won 48 seats in the October 27 election, while Netanyahu's traditional alliance secured 53. Neither side reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension.

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His potential partners remain divided over whether to work with Arab-led parties, ultra-Orthodox factions or Netanyahu's Likud. Democrats leader Golan has supported cooperation with Arab-majority lists, while Avigdor Lieberman has opposed relying on them for a governing majority.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett has also backed a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot, although his Beyachad party has yet to sign a formal coalition agreement.

The negotiations remain complicated, particularly over military conscription for ultra-Orthodox students, an issue that could become a major obstacle to forming a stable government.