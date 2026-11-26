Companies that sell Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips have warned neocloud companies that they will not be able to buy these chips if any part of their computing capacity is rented out to Chinese companies. Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC. Nvidia faces fresh US restrictions on advanced AI chip access for Chinese companies. (Bloomberg) more This means neocloud companies could lose access to Nvidia chips if they allow Chinese businesses to use their computing power, even if their data centres are located outside China. The warning comes after the Trump administration announced new restrictions on remote access to advanced AI chips on November 16. The new rules aim to stop Chinese companies from accessing Nvidia's most advanced chips by renting computing power from data centres located in other countries.

Deep Dive What do the new US restrictions mean for neoclouds renting Nvidia computing capacity to Chinese companies? Why are Nvidia chip sellers looking for new buyers after the US rules changed? How could Chinese companies access advanced Nvidia chips without importing them into China?

Before the new restrictions were announced, some Chinese companies could access advanced Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from data centres outside China. This allowed them to use the chips without directly buying or importing them into China. Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC that chip sellers communicated the new warning to neocloud companies after the US government announced the restrictions. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing private information. The new restrictions were announced through an interim final rule by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The rule came into effect on November 19. It expands the restrictions on how Chinese companies can access advanced AI chips. Earlier US export controls had already effectively banned the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to Chinese companies and stopped their import into China.