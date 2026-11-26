US tobacco group Altria (MO.N), said on Thursday it was considering a ‌possible all-cash offer for Imperial Brands and was in talks with another party over part of the British company's business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid. Altria and Japan Tobacco consider potential bids for British cigarette maker Imperial Brands. (REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands (IMB.L), soared as much as 17.6% to 3,562 pence, giving it a market capitalization of £26.77 billion ($35.07 billion).

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Japan Tobacco (2914.T), is evaluating a potential acquisition ​of Imperial Brands, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal comes as the tobacco industry grapples with long-term declines in smoking - its core ​profit driver - and challenges in building up new revenue streams from alternatives like vapes.

Last week, Imperial Brands, which makes Winston cigarettes, ⁠announced plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce, as it tightens its grip on costs amid falling cigarette volumes and rising ​competition.

An Imperial spokesperson did not respond to questions on Altria's statement, earlier saying it would never comment on rumour or speculation. Japan Tobacco declined to comment on the ​report.