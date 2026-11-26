US supermarket giant Kroger has started notifying corporate employees about job cuts as it moves ahead with a plan to eliminate around 3,000 positions over three years. Kroger plans major US corporate workforce reduction. (AP Photo) more

According to a report by the New York Post, Kroger began notifying affected employees last week. The report noted that its Bengaluru recruitment website listed nearly 30 job titles, including senior audit analyst, lead financial analyst, supply chain analyst and logistics operations specialist.

Also Read: Nvidia faces potential credit downgrade as S&P questions board independence

Kroger outlines plan to move work to India Kroger's Bengaluru operation, called the Kroger Capability Centre, is being developed with ANSR, a company that helps businesses establish overseas operations.

At an October 20 investor presentation, Kroger chief financial officer David Kennerley discussed the new centre and the savings expected from moving work and consolidating corporate functions. He said the operating model would standardise repeatable activities and reduce handoffs.

The company's official investor update also outlined plans to streamline processes, modernise operations and use technology and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency.

Also Read: IBM gives H-1B professionals three weeks to relocate or leave the US

The company has not specified how many US jobs will be relocated to India or how many of the Bengaluru positions correspond to roles being eliminated in the United States.

3,000 corporate jobs to go over three years Kroger CEO Greg Foran announced the planned reduction in October, saying the company needed to simplify its structure, eliminate overlapping responsibilities and make better use of technology.

The cuts are expected to reduce its corporate workforce by about 37%, from approximately 8,200 employees to 5,200, according to the New York Post. The company has said the restructuring is intended to help lower prices and improve the shopping experience.

A Kroger spokesperson told the Grocery Dive that the latest notifications were part of the previously announced corporate headcount reduction. The company did not disclose how many workers had received notices or which departments were affected, according to the report.

Earlier layoffs add to workforce changes The latest restructuring follows several rounds of corporate job cuts in 2025. Kroger eliminated nearly 1,000 corporate administrative positions in August that year and later reduced staff at its Cincinnati-based data analytics operation.

Kroger operates supermarkets and other retail businesses across the US. Its investor relations website provides company filings and updates on its operations and financial performance.

The company has said savings from its restructuring will support lower grocery prices, improved sourcing and purchasing, and investment in the customer experience.