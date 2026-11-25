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Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia staff at 'hardest company meeting', says he is attending daily therapy
Jensen Huang described the gathering as “the hardest company meeting” he had ever faced, acknowledging that his actions breached Nvidia’s code of conduct.
Jensen Huang addressed employees at a company-wide meeting on Tuesday, apologising for the behaviour that resulted in his brief departure from Nvidia, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the meeting. He admitted that he had disappointed the workforce.
Huang opened the meeting at Nvidia’s headquarters by expressing gratitude to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress for overseeing the company during his nearly two-week absence as CEO, as per the sources mentioned in the report.
The 63-year-old CEO described the gathering as “the hardest company meeting” he had ever faced, acknowledging that his actions breached Nvidia’s code of conduct.
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He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the helm of the company he co-founded nearly 30 years ago and told employees that he was attending therapy every day, Bloomberg reported.
Huang denies government pressure drove comeback
Jensen Huang returned to the CEO position on Monday after President Donald Trump intervened in support of his reinstatement. His departure less than two weeks earlier followed revelations of relationships with a subordinate and another woman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.
The reinstated CEO said Nvidia’s board made the decision to reinstate him after reviewing the available evidence, stressing that his return was not driven by his status as a “tech bro” or any belief that he was above the law, nor was it simply the result of pressure from senior government officials.
He told employees that the board had assessed the facts and received assurances that his reinstatement posed no national security concerns.
Huang promises to improve after comeback
Huang’s return, approved by Nvidia’s board on Monday, caught much of the company’s senior leadership off guard. Just last week, executives had sought to reassure employees and stakeholders that the chipmaker could continue performing strongly even in his absence.
Footage circulated by employees on Monday captured Huang arriving at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, where staff greeted him with cheers and applause. Addressing workers briefly in one of the building’s entrance areas, he pledged that he “will do a better job.”
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Nvidia shares, which surged nearly 31% on the day Huang returned, fell by more than 7% during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s market value has also dropped by nearly $2 trillion from the record high it reached in October.